Trump Says He Will Make ‘Determination’ on Whether Ukraine Can Launch an Offensive

US War Secretary Hegseth also warned that the US and its allies will 'impose costs' on Russia if it doesn't end the war...

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.comPresident Trump said on Wednesday that he will make a “determination” on whether Ukraine can launch an offensive, something he will discuss with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House on Friday.

“We’ll be talking about the war with him. They want to go offensive. I’ll make a determination on that. But they would like to go offensive, you know that, and we’ll have to make a determination,” the president told reporters in the Oval Office.

A report published in The Wall Street Journal last month said that President Trump was made aware of Ukrainian plans for an offensive that would require US intelligence support. He learned of the plans before writing a post on Truth Social, where he claimed Ukraine could retake all of the territory Russia has captured since the invasion.

US War Secretary Pete Hegseth warned on Wednesday that the US would “impose costs” on Russia if it doesn’t end the war. “If there is no path to peace in the short term, then the United States, along with our allies, will take steps necessary to impose costs on Russia for its continued aggression,” he said.

The rhetoric from Trump and Hegseth suggests the Trump administration is preparing to abandon its efforts at reaching a peace deal and continue the proxy war indefinitely. The administration is also considering providing Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles, which are nuclear-capable and have a range of over 1,000 miles, which would make a significant escalation and increase the chances of the war turning into a direct confrontation between Russia and NATO.

Trump and Zelensky are expected to discuss Tomahawks on Friday, and a Ukrainian delegation is currently in the US meeting with officials about potential weapons deals. Zelensky has previously touted the possibility of a “mega deal” for US weapons that could be worth up to $90 billion and would be funded by the US’s NATO allies.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.

 

