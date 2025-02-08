Trump Ends Biden Security Briefings, Citing Cognitive Decline and Precedent

(Headline USA) President Donald Trump said Friday that he’s revoking former President Joe Biden’s access to government secrets and ending the daily intelligence briefings, just as Biden—or his handlers— did to him in 2021.

Trump announced his decision in a post on his social media platform shortly after he arrived at his Mar-a-Lago home and private club in Palm Beach for the weekend.

“There is no need for Joe Biden to continue receiving access to classified information,” Trump wrote.

“Therefore, we are immediately revoking Joe Biden’s Security Clearances, and stopping his daily Intelligence Briefings,” the president continued. “He set this precedent in 2021, when he instructed the Intelligence Community (IC) to stop the 45th President of the United States (ME!) from accessing details on National Security, a courtesy provided to former Presidents,” Trump added.

Already, Trump has revoked security clearances from more than four dozen corrupt former intelligence officials who signed a 2020 letter saying that the Hunter Biden laptop saga bore the hallmarks of a “Russian information operation.”

It later became clear that the election-meddling deep-state operatives—colloquially known as the “spies who lied”—had coordinated their actions with the Biden campaign and that there was no reason for them to think it was a Russian disinformation campaign.

trump also revoked security details assigned to protect former government officials, including his own former secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, and retired ex-COVID czar Anthony Fauci, who received a pardon from Biden absolving him at the federal level of criminal culpability over his role in funding the deadly COVID-19 virus..

Biden ended Trump’s intelligence briefings after becoming president, claiming Trump’s “erratic” behavior should prevent him from getting the intel briefings.

Asked in an interview with CBS News what he feared if Trump continued to receive the briefings, Biden said he did not want to “speculate out loud” but made clear he did not want Trump to continue having access to such information.

“I just think that there is no need for him to have the intelligence briefings,” Biden said. “What value is giving him an intelligence briefing? What impact does he have at all, other than the fact he might slip and say something?”

In a related matter, Trump dismissed partisan official Colleen Shogan as the archivist of the United States, White House aide Sergio Gor posted on X Friday night.

Trump had said in early January that he would replace the head of the National Archives and Records Administration over its role in waging a spurious lawfare case claiming Trump had illegally retained classified documents.

In his post on Biden, Trump cited the special counsel report last year into Biden’s handling of classified documents, saying, “The Hur Report revealed that Biden suffers from ‘poor memory’ and, even in his ‘prime,’ could not be trusted with sensitive information.”

He ended his post by saying, “I will always protect our National Security—JOE, YOU’RE FIRED. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Special counsel Robert Hur investigated Biden’s handling of classified information and delivered a bitingly critical assessment of his handling of sensitive government records. The report described Biden’s memory as “hazy,” “fuzzy,” “faulty,” “poor” and having “significant limitations.” It said Biden could not recall defining milestones in his own life such as when his son Beau died or when he served as vice president.

Hur ultimately found Biden unfit to stand trial on the basis that no jury would convict someone with his diminished cognitive faculties.

Trump has the right to end the briefings for Biden because it is a sitting president’s decision on whether a past president should continue to have access to classified information.

Steven Cheung, the president’s communications director, shared Trump’s post on the X social media platform and said, “Hit the road Jack and don’t you come back no more!”

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press