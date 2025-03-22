Quantcast
Saturday, March 22, 2025

Chief Justice Roberts Exposed as Member of Elitist Club Composed of Anti-Trump

'Boasberg is the controversial judge who unilaterally blocked Trump’s invocation of the Alien Enemies Act...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
John Roberts
Chief Justice John Roberts / IMAGE: PBS NewsHour via YouTube

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) New reporting on Chief Justice John Robert’s past social ties has shed light on his rare statement condemning efforts to impeach several federal judges who have repeatedly rejected President Donald Trump’s agenda. 

Roberts was once an honorary member of an invite-only Edward Coke Appellate Inn of Court, the founding entity of the American Inns of Court—a society led by U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg, according to reporting by X page Bad Kitty.

Boasberg is the controversial judge who unilaterally blocked Trump’s invocation of the Alien Enemies Act to expedite the removal of alleged members of Tren de Aragua, the violent Venezuelan gang. 

The American Inns of Court cut ties with Edward Coke Appellate Inn of Court in 2015, and Roberts left the latter in 2005 before he was nominated to the Supreme Court. Despite this, these ties could help explain why institutionalists in the judicial system often defend one another amid attacks. 

Other members of the American Inns of Court are Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, who served as its vice president and was appointed to the high court by former President Joe Biden.  

The leftist Associated Press—which withdrew a fake story about Tulsi Gabbard—claimed that some conservative judges have been tied to the societies, seemingly in a bid to dismiss reporting about Roberts. 

Federal judges Amit Mehta and Beryl Howell have also come under scrutiny. They were both members of the American Inns of Court and are presiding over lawsuits against Trump. 

Earlier this week, the DOJ sought to disqualify Howell from a lawsuit challenging the Trump administration’s decision to strip law firm Perkins Coie of security clearances. On Thursday, the DOJ asked Mehta to remove Trump from civil lawsuits related to the protests of Jan. 6, 2021. 

On Tuesday, Roberts appeared to address Trump’s demands that Boasberg and other judges be removed from the bench following their aggressive rulings in favor of the left. 

“For more than two centuries, it has been established that impeachment is not an appropriate response to disagreement concerning a judicial decision,” Roberts said in a statement conveniently leaked to the leftist New York Times. “The normal appellate review process exists for that purpose.” 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
NYPD’s ‘Finest’ Cop Transferred After Starring in Raunchy Video as Stripper 
Next article
Trump Revokes Security Clearances for Clinton, Biden, Harris and More

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com