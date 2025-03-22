Chief Justice Roberts Exposed as Member of Elitist Club Composed of Anti-Trump

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) New reporting on Chief Justice John Robert’s past social ties has shed light on his rare statement condemning efforts to impeach several federal judges who have repeatedly rejected President Donald Trump’s agenda.

Roberts was once an honorary member of an invite-only Edward Coke Appellate Inn of Court, the founding entity of the American Inns of Court—a society led by U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg, according to reporting by X page Bad Kitty.

Boasberg is the controversial judge who unilaterally blocked Trump’s invocation of the Alien Enemies Act to expedite the removal of alleged members of Tren de Aragua, the violent Venezuelan gang.

The American Inns of Court cut ties with Edward Coke Appellate Inn of Court in 2015, and Roberts left the latter in 2005 before he was nominated to the Supreme Court. Despite this, these ties could help explain why institutionalists in the judicial system often defend one another amid attacks.

🔥🔥🔥Breaking exposé! FIVE anti Trump judges are involved in a secretive, INVITE ONLY club for judges and lawyers called the American Inns of Court. Even the membership and meetings are secret. But somehow the DOJ has shown up at meetings. At least since Biden had been in… pic.twitter.com/PxbBQLWvtF — Bad Kitty Unleashed 🦁💪🏻 (@pepesgrandma) March 20, 2025

Other members of the American Inns of Court are Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, who served as its vice president and was appointed to the high court by former President Joe Biden.

The leftist Associated Press—which withdrew a fake story about Tulsi Gabbard—claimed that some conservative judges have been tied to the societies, seemingly in a bid to dismiss reporting about Roberts.

Federal judges Amit Mehta and Beryl Howell have also come under scrutiny. They were both members of the American Inns of Court and are presiding over lawsuits against Trump.

Earlier this week, the DOJ sought to disqualify Howell from a lawsuit challenging the Trump administration’s decision to strip law firm Perkins Coie of security clearances. On Thursday, the DOJ asked Mehta to remove Trump from civil lawsuits related to the protests of Jan. 6, 2021.

On Tuesday, Roberts appeared to address Trump’s demands that Boasberg and other judges be removed from the bench following their aggressive rulings in favor of the left.

“For more than two centuries, it has been established that impeachment is not an appropriate response to disagreement concerning a judicial decision,” Roberts said in a statement conveniently leaked to the leftist New York Times. “The normal appellate review process exists for that purpose.”