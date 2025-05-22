Trump Rebukes South African President’s Genocide Denial w/ Damning Footage

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) President Donald Trump forced South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to confront disturbing footage of local politicians threatening violence against white South Africans, often referred to as Afrikaners.

Trump’s move came during a Wednesday Oval Office meeting with Ramaphosa, attended by members of the legacy media. Ramaphosa, along with the left and the media, reject evidence that Afrikaners are facing persecution, described by conservatives as a genocide.

“If there was an Afrikaans farmer genocide, I can bet you, these three gentlemen would not be here, including my minister of agriculture,” Ramaphosa said.

BREAKING: President Trump brings a TV into the Oval Office in front of the South African President and shows him a video of his own government calling for the genocide of white farmers. Savage. "Turn the lights down. Turn the lights down and just put this on." Cyril Ramaphosa… pic.twitter.com/wDRk76cC1x — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 21, 2025

Trump remained silent, allowing Ramaphosa to deliver what appeared to be a rehearsed talking point, before correcting the record.

“Turn the lights down,” Trump ordered, pointing to a staffer and a nearby TV. Seconds later, the screen lit up with footage showing South African officials and party leaders openly calling for violence against white farmers.

Seemingly rattled by the evidence, Ramaphosa asked Trump about the location of the last clip.

“South Africa,” Trump swiftly replied.

“I need to find out,” the South African president muttered.

Ramaphosa then tried to save face, claiming the rhetoric displayed on the videos did not constitute government policy.

“What you saw, the speeches that were being made … one, that’s not government policy. We have a multiparty democracy in South Africa that allows people to express themselves, political parties to [pursue] various policies. In many cases, or in some cases, those policies don’t go along with government policy,” he replied.

Trump did not let the line of defense slide, shooting back: “But you do allow them to take land.” To this, Ramaphosa claimed that no one can take land.

“When they take the land, they kill the white farmer, and when they do, nothing happens to them. Nothing happens to them,” Trump stated, “How do you explain that?”