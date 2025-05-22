Israeli Embassy Staffers Killed in Shooting Near Jewish Museum, FBI DC Office

(Headline USA) As U.S. public opinion about Israel hits new lows amidst the country’s ethnic cleansing of Palestine, two staff members of the Israeli embassy in Washington were reportedly shot and killed Wednesday evening near a Jewish museum.

Noem announced the deaths in a post on X after the shooting outside the Capital Jewish Museum, which is located steps away from the FBI’s field office in the nation’s capital.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said she was at the scene with former judge Jeanine Pirro, who serves as the U.S. attorney in Washington.

🚨 #BREAKING: An Israeli diplomat has just been shot and kiIIed outside the Capital Jewish Museum in DC The shooter screamed “FREE PALESTINE” before assassinating the diplomat, per DC police FBI and Pam Bondi are now on scene pic.twitter.com/bogH1UUR1j — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 22, 2025

Danny Danon, Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, called the shooting a “depraved act of anti-Semitic terrorism.” According to online pundit Nick Sorter, DC police reportedly said the shooter yelled, “Free Palestine!” However, there hasn’t been any official confirmation about the shooter’s identity or motives.

Police offered no details late Wednesday night on a potential motive for the shooting. A news conference was expected later Wednesday.

“We are confident that the US authorities will take strong action against those responsible for this criminal act,” Danon said in a post on X. “Israel will continue to act resolutely to protect its citizens and representatives — everywhere in the world.”

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press