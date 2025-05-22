Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Israeli Embassy Staffers Killed in Shooting Near Jewish Museum, FBI DC Office

'Israel will continue to act resolutely to protect its citizens and representatives — everywhere in the world...'

Columbia University assistant professor Shai Davidai, reads the names of Israeli hostages held by Hamas after being denied access to the main campus, to prevent him from accessing the lawn currently occupied by pro-Palestine student demonstrators in New York on Monday, April 22, 2024.  (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)

(Headline USA) As U.S. public opinion about Israel hits new lows amidst the country’s ethnic cleansing of Palestine, two staff members of the Israeli embassy in Washington were reportedly shot and killed Wednesday evening near a Jewish museum.

Noem announced the deaths in a post on X after the shooting outside the Capital Jewish Museum, which is located steps away from the FBI’s field office in the nation’s capital.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said she was at the scene with former judge Jeanine Pirro, who serves as the U.S. attorney in Washington.

Danny Danon, Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, called the shooting a “depraved act of anti-Semitic terrorism.” According to online pundit Nick Sorter, DC police reportedly said the shooter yelled, “Free Palestine!”  However, there hasn’t been any official confirmation about the shooter’s identity or motives.

Police offered no details late Wednesday night on a potential motive for the shooting. A news conference was expected later Wednesday.

“We are confident that the US authorities will take strong action against those responsible for this criminal act,” Danon said in a post on X. “Israel will continue to act resolutely to protect its citizens and representatives — everywhere in the world.”

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

 

