Trump Considers Privatizing USPS

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) President-elect Donald Trump recently suggested that he may privatize USPS, resulting in many bureaucrats working for the federal government losing their jobs.

Three anonymous sources told the Washington Post that Trump discussed the potential privatization of the Postal Service at his Mar-a-Lago estate with Howard Lutnick, his pick for commerce secretary and the co-chair of his presidential transition.

One of the inside sources also said that earlier this month, Trump asked a group of transition officials whether he should privatize the organization.

On Dec. 16, Trump responded to a question by one of the reporters, confirming that he is discussing the privatization of the USPS.

“Not the worst idea I’ve ever heard. It really isn’t. You know, it’s a lot different today with Amazon, UPS, FedEx and all of the things that you didn’t have,” he said.

BREAKING: Trump says his team is looking into the privatization of the Postal Service. pic.twitter.com/njcY0IlDyz — More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) December 16, 2024

Trump started thinking about privatizing the USPS after he heard about the agency’s annual financial losses, stating that the government should not subsidize the USPS if it can’t bring in money.

The Post reported that the USPS lost $9.5 billion in the fiscal year ending Sept. 30 and faced nearly $80 billion in liabilities, as revealed by its annual financial report.

People who will work at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a government-slashing panel led by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, also discussed making changes to the USPS.

A USPS spokesperson responded to the potential privatization of the agency by stating that it is unnecessary since the USPS was able to reduce spending on transportation by $2 billion.

“The United States Postal Service is already engaged in an initiative to ensure that we can provide our customers with a high level of service to every delivery address in the nation, at least 6 days a week in an efficient and financially sustainable fashion as required by law,” the USPS’s statement said.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., was one of the well-known people who enthusiastically supported the idea.

“I’ve been saying for years we should sell/privatize the @USPS. American taxpayers should not be subsidizing an organization that is losing billions every single year. Trump is right. Privatizing the Post Office would be a significant way to cut waste and allow a private company to generate efficiencies the Postmaster General seems incapable of producing,” she wrote.