Quantcast
Wednesday, December 18, 2024

Trump Considers Privatizing USPS

'Not the worst idea I've ever heard...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
U.S. Postal Service
U.S. Postal Service delivery vehicles / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) President-elect Donald Trump recently suggested that he may privatize USPS, resulting in many bureaucrats working for the federal government losing their jobs.

Three anonymous sources told the Washington Post that Trump discussed the potential privatization of the Postal Service at his Mar-a-Lago estate with Howard Lutnick, his pick for commerce secretary and the co-chair of his presidential transition.

One of the inside sources also said that earlier this month, Trump asked a group of transition officials whether he should privatize the organization.

On Dec. 16, Trump responded to a question by one of the reporters, confirming that he is discussing the privatization of the USPS.

“Not the worst idea I’ve ever heard. It really isn’t. You know, it’s a lot different today with Amazon, UPS, FedEx and all of the things that you didn’t have,” he said.

Trump started thinking about privatizing the USPS after he heard about the agency’s annual financial losses, stating that the government should not subsidize the USPS if it can’t bring in money.

The Post reported that the USPS lost $9.5 billion in the fiscal year ending Sept. 30 and faced nearly $80 billion in liabilities, as revealed by its annual financial report.

People who will work at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a government-slashing panel led by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, also discussed making changes to the USPS.

A USPS spokesperson responded to the potential privatization of the agency by stating that it is unnecessary since the USPS was able to reduce spending on transportation by $2 billion.

“The United States Postal Service is already engaged in an initiative to ensure that we can provide our customers with a high level of service to every delivery address in the nation, at least 6 days a week in an efficient and financially sustainable fashion as required by law,” the USPS’s statement said.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., was one of the well-known people who enthusiastically supported the idea.

“I’ve been saying for years we should sell/privatize the @USPS. American taxpayers should not be subsidizing an organization that is losing billions every single year. Trump is right. Privatizing the Post Office would be a significant way to cut waste and allow a private company to generate efficiencies the Postmaster General seems incapable of producing,” she wrote.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
‘COVID All Over Again’: Newsom Faces Backlash for Declaring Health Emergency
Next article
ABC May Fire Stephanopoulos Over $15M Payout to Trump for Fake ‘Rape’ Claims

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com