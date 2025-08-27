Wednesday, August 27, 2025

Trump Orders Prosecution of Flag Burning In Defiance of Supreme Court Ruling

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday ordering the Justice Department to prosecute people who set fire to the American flag…

Posted by Headline USA Editor
Denver classroom
An American flag hangs in a classroom as students work on laptops in Newlon Elementary School in Denver. / PHOTO: AP

(Kyle Anzalone, Libertarian Institute) President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday ordering the Justice Department to prosecute people who set fire to the American flag. The order contradicts a 1989 Supreme Court ruling that determined flag burning is protected by the First Amendment. 

“My Administration will act to restore respect and sanctity to the American Flag and prosecute those who incite violence or otherwise violate our laws while desecrating this symbol of our country, to the fullest extent permissible under any available authority,” the executive order says. 

In Texas v. Johnson, the Supreme Court ruled that burning the American flag is an act of political speech protected by the First Amendment. Former conservative Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia voted in favor of the decision. 

“We have a First Amendment, which says that the right of free speech shall not be abridged. And it is addressed, in particular, to speech critical of the government,” he explained in 2012. “I mean, that was the main kind of speech that tyrants would seek to suppress.”

In the executive order, the Trump administration argues that the 1989 ruling does not apply as flag burning amounts to incitement. “Notwithstanding the Supreme Court’s rulings on First Amendment protections,” it says. “The Court has never held that American Flag desecration conducted in a manner that is likely to incite imminent lawless action or that is an action amounting to ‘fighting words’ is constitutionally protected.”

However, Justice William Brennan wrote in the majority opinion that flag burning does not amount to “fighting words.” The Government cannot assume that every expression of a provocative idea will incite a riot, but must look to the actual circumstances surrounding the expression,” he wrote. 

In addition to targeting Americans engaged in constitutionally protected political speech, the order directs the State Department, Justice Department, and Department of Homeland Security to deport immigrants, even permanent residents, who engage in flag burnings.


This article originally appeared at The Libertarian Institute.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Trump Administration Considers Taking Stakes in Major US Weapons Firms
Next article
Christian Priests and Nuns Refuse To Leave Gaza City Despite Israel’s Planned Offensive

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com