Wednesday, August 27, 2025

Trump Administration Considers Taking Stakes in Major US Weapons Firms

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said on Tuesday that the Trump administration is considering taking stakes in major US weapons firms…

Posted by Headline USA Editor
Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin / IMAGE: Logically Answered via YouTube

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.com) US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said on Tuesday that the Trump administration is considering taking stakes in major US weapons firms, comments that came after the US government announced it was acquiring a 10% stake in Intel, the US chip-making giant.

“Oh, there’s a monstrous discussion about defense,” Lutnick said when asked in a CNBC interview if the administration was considering taking pieces of US defense firms, such as Boeing, Palantir, and Lockheed Martin.

“Lockheed Martin makes 97% of their revenue from the US government. They are basically an arm of the US government. They make exquisite munitions, amazing things that can knock a missile out of the air when it’s coming towards you,” Lutnick added.

Lutnick said that Pentagon officials were discussing the idea. “What’s the economics of that? I’m going to leave that to my secretary of defense and the deputy secretary of defense; these guys are on it and are thinking about it,” he said.

Major US weapons firms already have a significant influence on US policy due to their funding of think tanks and what is known as the “revolving door” between the US government and defense firms. Many senior US military officers go to work for defense contractors after retiring from the military, and sometimes they return to working for the government and push policies that greatly benefit their former employers.

William Hartung of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft warned about the potential for the US government to take direct stakes in US weapons firms in comments to Reuters, saying it may “incentivize the government to put financial success for Lockheed Martin ahead of more important strategic considerations … We need some healthy distance between the government and the companies it is supposed to regulate.”

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com. 

 

 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
MAGA Base Erupts Over Trump Welcoming 600,000 Chinese Students
Next article
Trump Orders Prosecution of Flag Burning In Defiance of Supreme Court Ruling

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com