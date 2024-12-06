Quantcast
Scandal-Plagued Dem Mayor Defeated in Primary Election

'You didn’t run none of this the right way. Illegal, Napoleon...'

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Infamous Democrats continue to fall like dominos, with Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard becoming the latest politician effectively ousted from power after years of controversy and allegations of financial impropriety. 

Henyard, once dubbed Illinois’s “super mayor,” lost the Democratic nomination for her second position as Thornton Township supervisor, Fox News reported Thursday. 

Henyard didn’t even appear on the ballot because her slate lacked a certified assessor, a mandatory requirement, the outlet noted.

Candidates must have eight names on their slate, including candidates for supervisor, highway director, clerk, assessor and four trustees. 

Illinois state senator and Thornton Township Democratic committeeman Napoleon Harris clinched the nomination and could soon replace Henyard. She may still run as an independent or write-in candidate later next year. 

Tellingly, Henyard denied the election results, implying its caucus format was unlawful. Such claims further contradict the Democratic Party’s virtue signaling to Republicans about undermining democracy. 

“You didn’t run none of this the right way. Illegal, Napoleon,” Henyard reportedly claimed, referring to Harris’s decision to hold a caucus instead of a primary. 

Her electoral defeat follows years of accusations over how her Dolton administration handled its finances. 

Henyard repeatedly refused to release spending records, allegedly running afoul of Illinois transparency laws and ignoring demands from Attorney General Kwame Raoul. 

When ordered by a judge to release the records, reports revealed Henyard and her allies spent thousands in taxpayer dollars to fund first-class flights, stays in luxury hotels, airline upgrades and even Uber Eats, according to WGN-9. 

In just five months of 2023, Henyard’s mayoral administration spent over $67,000 in taxpayer money on out-of-town travel alone. Taxpayers also paid $33,920 for trips to New York, Atlanta and Portland. 

Other charges included $11,609 at the luxury Fairmont Austin Hotel, $398 at Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, $503 for so-called sports/riding apparel and $413 at Walgreens.  

As if that was not enough, taxpayers were on the hook for $24,778 spent on trips to Walmart and Target, over $14,000 for Amazon purchases, $5,000 in Uber Eats and other restaurants and $3,491 for a personal photographer. 

In 2023, Henyard faced backlash for featuring her face and name on a giant billboard, which many viewed as an unethical use of taxpayer money. 

“This is a blatant attempt to promote herself politically,” Illinois-based election attorney Burt Odelson told Fox 32 Chicago at the time. “The township should not have paid for these if they did. And I’m sure they did.” 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
