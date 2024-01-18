Trump Earns Major Endorsement from 2016 Rival

(Headline USA) Former President Donald Trump earned a key endorsement this week from one of his past rivals: Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.

Cruz, who ran against Trump in 2016 and beat him in that year’s Iowa caucuses, said on Tuesday that he is “enthusiastically” throwing his support behind Trump for the Republican nomination.

“I am proud to endorse Donald Trump for President of the United States,” Cruz told Fox News’s Sean Hannity. “I look forward to supporting him enthusiastically.”

Cruz argued Trump’s blow-out victory in this week’s Iowa caucuses prove that all Republican voters and candidates should rally behind the former president.

“[Iowa] was a dominating victory for Donald Trump,” he explained.

“I’ve got to say, there’s no place like the Iowa caucuses. I know it intimately,” he continued. “The men and women of Iowa, they take their responsibility incredibly seriously. They scrutinize the candidates. It’s an amazing process, and I’m a big believer in letting democracy play out. Well, last night it played out, and I got to say Trump’s victory was across the board … And at this point, I believe this race is over.”

Trump won 51% of the votes in Iowa on Monday night, claiming a 30-point victory over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who came in second, and over his own former United Nations ambassador, Nikki Haley, who came in third.

Such a landslide proves that the polls showing Trump way ahead of his opponents are not a fluke, Cruz pointed out.

“And the results last night: 51% [of the vote, which included] 98 counties—that’s compelling. And at this point, I think the contrast needs to be on substance and policy and records [versus Biden],” Cruz said.

The polls also show Trump beating President Joe Biden by a significant margin in several key swing states. One poll from Bloomberg even found Trump beating Biden in every one of the seven swing states.