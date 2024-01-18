Charlamagne Tha God Laughs Off Jill Biden’s Defense of Joe’s ‘Vigor’

(Headline USA) Radio host Charlamagne Tha God blasted first lady Jill Biden this week after she claimed repeatedly that her husband still has the “energy” to serve another four years in office.

The first lady was pressed last week on the concerns about Joe Biden’s age and mental acuity, but she insisted that he will no have no issue serving a second term.

“He can do it,” she said. “I see Joe every day. I see him out, you know, traveling around this country. I see his vigor. I see his energy. I see his passion every single day.”

When asked if he agrees with Jill Biden’s assessment, Charlamagne (real name: Lenard McKelvey) responded with a firm “no” before laughing.

“Personally, I don’t see that vigor. And I don’t think a lot of other Americans see that vigor anyway,” he told Fox News, before qualifying his comments with an attack on Republican frontrunner Donald Trump.



“I think the thing that should scare everybody is when you look across the aisle and you see a guy that’s got 91 criminal charges, he’s been impeached twice, he’s got four indictments… how are you losing to that guy?,” Charlamagne said. “Like, seriously.”

Trump supporters note that all of those have been strictly partisan attacks led by political operatives—and in several cases involve double standards in which Biden and other corrupt Democrats have gotten free passes for committing far more egregious offenses.

The radio host went on to argue that Jill Biden and other Democrats had no choice but to prop up Biden anyway because the Democratic Party was “stuck” with him.

“I get it because, you know, we’re stuck with what we got, right? So, I mean, she has to be optimistic, he explained.

“I mean, she has to say those things,” he continued. “What is she going to say? Like, ‘Oh… I don’t think he’s going to make it through four years. You know, I think he’s going to drop dead after 2.’ Like, I mean, what is she supposed to say?”

Many, in fact, speculate that it is Jill Biden who is insisting that the 81-year-old keep going, although some believe Biden is being blackmailed or otherwise coerced to serve as a puppet president while deliberately enacting deeply unpopular policies meant to undermine U.S. strength and sovereignty.

Some also believe the Democrat National Committee may be using him as a political placeholder before its August convention, and that it will substitute another candidate at the last minute with a stronger chance of defeating Trump.

Charlamagne Tha God is one of several Democrats who endorsed Biden back in 2020 but is now calling on the president to drop out of the 2024 race, citing Biden’s poor poll numbers and cognitive decline.

He is best known among non-listeners for the gaffes that Biden and Hillary Clinton both made on his show while desperately attempting to pander to a black audience.

Clinton implied that she regularly carried a bottle of hot sauce around with her—a claim that was met with considerable skepticism.

The Hillary Clinton Hot Sauce Incident. (2016) pic.twitter.com/n8y5fNqObp — crazy ass moments in american politics (@ampol_moment) June 26, 2022

Biden notoriously suggested that voting Democrat was a requisite part of black people’s cultural identity and that they lacked the agency to think for themselves and act in their own self-interest outside the collective demands of their racial cohort.

“If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black,” he said.