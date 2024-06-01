Trump Campaign Says it Hauled in Record $34.8M in Donations After Conviction

(Tom Gantert, The Center Square) – Donald Trump’s campaign announced Friday that they raised $34.8 million in small-dollar donations in the aftermath of the former president’s conviction on 34 felonies in a hush money trial.

“Today, the Trump campaign announced a record-shattering small-dollar fundraising haul following the sham Biden Trial verdict totaling $34.8 million – nearly double the biggest day ever recorded for the Trump campaign on the WinRed platform,” the Trump campaign posted on Truth Social, the social media platform Trump created after he was banned from Twitter.

One of Trump’s main fundraising websites crashed within minutes after the verdict was announced on Thursday, an early indication that the conviction may trigger a flood of donations from supporters.

“From just minutes after the sham trial verdict was announced, our digital fundraising system was overwhelmed with support, and despite temporary delays online because of the amount of traffic, President Trump raised $34.8 million dollars from small dollar donors,” according a statement from Trump campaign advisors Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles. “Not only was the amount historic, but 29.7% of yesterday’s donor’s were brand new donors to the WinRed platform.

“President Trump and our campaign are immensely grateful from this outpouring of support from patriots across our country. President Trump is fighting to save our nation and November 5th is the day Americans will deliver the real verdict.”

Scott Adams, a California man with 1.1 million followers on X, said he donated to the Trump campaign.

“I just donated to Trump,” Adams posted. “The donation page crashed from traffic. This is the hill to die on.”

Those opposed to Trump also said they made donations to President Joe Biden.

Amy Cumpton, a woman from Oklahoma City, posted on X that she donated to the Biden campaign and tagged Team Trump in her reply.

“Me and me husband donated $34 each to Biden tonight in honor of Trumps convictions. We have never made a political donation before,” Cumpton wrote.