Chris Cuomo Ridiculed and Booed for Contradictory Ivermectin Statements

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Chris Cuomo, the former CNN anchor now a NewsNation host, faced backlash from a crowd as he was being called out for his contradictory stance on Ivermectin, an FDA-approved drug used to treat tropical diseases, including some COVID-19 symptoms.

Cuomo participated in a Friday live debate on the PBD Podcast Live with host Patrick Bet-David, where he discussed COVID-19, pandemic-era mandates, and other topics with comedian Dave Smith.

During the debate, the subject of Ivermectin arose, and Cuomo expressed his disapproval of the leftist attacks on podcast host Joe Rogan for his positive comments about the drug as a COVID-19 treatment.

“There was so much talk that ‘they don’t want you to take Ivermectin;’ ‘Ivermectin is the way to go. Take it; Joe Rogan got better from Ivermectin – and by the way, I don’t like what people did to Joe Rogan,” Cuomo said.

Smith quickly interjected, “You did it.”

“No, no. Find the clips,” Cuomo responded.

“Dude, find the clips,” Smith insisted, likely addressing the podcast’s producer. “You shamed Joe Rogan. You said he was taking horse de-wormer. You and Don Lemon were chuckling about it.”

Smith reiterated, “Go and find the clip!”

To Cuomo’s surprise, a recording of Don Lemon and Cuomo discussing Ivermectin was shown.

“Injecting drugs for animals and horses,” Lemon said in the video.

“You talk about cancel culture and who to shame. Ivermectin? A de-wormer? Really?”

Agreeing with Cuomo, Lemon added, “They’re shaming themselves.”

The debate footage then returned to Cuomo and Smith, with the comedian saying, “You can’t apologize for that! You weren’t being clear… You’re so dishonest!”

In January 2024, Cuomo revealed in his Substack newsletter that he was suffering from “long COVID,” which refers to long-term effects of a previous COVID-19 infection.

To help with these effects, Cuomo admitted to using Ivermectin to alleviate symptoms, including “brain fog.”

“I’ll tell you something else that’s gonna get you a lot of hits,” Cuomo said, during another episode of the PBD Podcast. “I am taking … a regular dose of Ivermectin. Ivermectin was a boogeyman during COVID. That was wrong. We were given bad information about Ivermectin. The real question is, why?”