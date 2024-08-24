Trump Calls into Gutfeld’s Show after Getting Cut Off by Brett Baier

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) President Donald Trump’s humor is the gift that keeps on giving.

After his interview with Fox News’s Bret Baier was cut short to make space for Greg Gutfeld’s show on Thursday, Trump stunned viewers by calling Gutfeld’s direct line live on air.

Trump had joined Baier and co-host Martha MacCallum via phone for their special coverage of the DNC’s finale on Thursday night. In it, Trump countered Harris’s speech by touting his policies and 2024 proposals.

The interview lasted around 10 minutes, ending at 11:30 p.m. ET when Baier and MacCallum thanked the president and handed over to Gutfeld! which was about to go live.

BREAKING: Bret Baier just cut off President Donald Trump on Fox pic.twitter.com/UhLkbrc6ot — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 23, 2024

Gutfeld, known for his comedic take on politics, opened the show shortly after the 11:30 pm hour, jesting, “That wasn’t my fault, Donald Trump! He’s still talking, by the way.”

Video of Baier cutting the Trump interview went viral on X, angering some conservatives.

This seemingly prompted Gutfeld to make a plea around midnight: “Hey Donald! You have my number, call me.” Turning to his guests, Gutfeld added, “I hope he’s not mad at me.”

Trump, apparently watching live, called Gutfeld about 10 minutes later.

Priceless! Moments ago, live on @GutfeldFox, @GregGutfeld says “Hey Donald, you have my number, call me…I hope he’s not mad at me.” A few minutes later😂🤣… pic.twitter.com/l3CrG5jt4B — Dan Scavino Jr.🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) August 23, 2024

“Mr. President, I’m live now! Say hello to the audience!” Gutfeld said, shortly after a commercial break. Trump was live on air. “Don’t say anything that would get you in trouble.”

A defiant Trump responded, “I don’t mind, at this point what difference does it make. We’re leading in the polls!” He then ripped into Democrats for pushing a pressure campaign to force President Joe Biden out of the race.

Gutfeld, flashing a smile, replied, “Alright, Mr. P, we gotta go!” The audience erupted in applause as Gutfeld bid the president goodbye.

The exchange came after Trump’s pledge to counter Harris’s DNC speech by live-posting on Truth Social and offering interviews—something Harris has consistently refused to do.