Trump Calls for Unity, Vows to Move Forward Morning After Attempted Assassination

(Dan McCaleb, The Center Square) President Donald Trump said Sunday morning that it was “God alone who prevented” his death after he survived a Saturday evening assassination attempt at a campaign rally north of Pittsburgh.

Writing on his Truth Social media account, Trump said that the country should “stand united” and not allow evil to win.

“Thank you to everyone for your thoughts and prayers yesterday, as it was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening,” Trump wrote. “We will FEAR NOT, but instead remain resilient in our Faith and Defiant in the face of Wickedness.”

“Our love goes out to the other victims and their families,” Trump wrote. “We pray for the recovery of those who were wounded, and hold in our hearts the memory of the citizen who was so horribly killed.”

Trump said despite the attack, he plans to attend the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee this week, where he will formally accept the GOP nomination to run for president against President Joe Biden.

“In this moment, it is more important than ever that we stand United, and show our True Character as Americans, remaining Strong and Determined, and not allowing Evil to Win,” he wrote. “I truly love our Country, and love you all, and look forward to speaking to our Great Nation this week from Wisconsin.”

Members of the U.S. Secret Service killed the shooter, identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania. Crooks was staged on a nearby rooftop outside of the event.

After the attempted assassination, U.S. House Oversight Committee chairman Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., said he would call the U.S. Secret Service director to appear for a hearing before Congress to determine how the shooter was able to fire shots that could have killed the former president.

Robert Kennedy Jr., who’s running for president as an independent, and who’s uncle, John F. Kennedy, was assassinated in 1963, said, “Now is the time for every American who loves our country to step back from the division, renounce all violence, and unite in prayer for President Trump and his family.”