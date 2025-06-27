Trump Calls for An End to Netanyahu’s Corruption Trial

( Dave DeCamp , Antiwar.com ) In a long post on his Truth Social account on Wednesday night, President Trump called for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption trial to come to an end in a strong show of support for the Israeli leader, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court for his role in war crimes in Gaza.

Netanyahu is on trial for three charges of bribery, theft, and breach of trust. “I was shocked to hear that the State of Israel, which has just had one of its Greatest Moments in History, and is strongly led by Bibi Netanyahu, is continuing its ridiculous Witch Hunt against their Great War Time Prime Minister!” Trump said.

“Bibi and I just went through HELL together, fighting a very tough and brilliant longtime enemy of Israel, Iran, and Bibi could not have been better, sharper, or stronger in his LOVE for the incredible Holy Land,” the president added.

Trump said that he had just learned “that Bibi has been summoned to Court on Monday” and called for the trial to be “CANCELLED, IMMEDIATELY” or for Netanyahu to receive a pardon. “It was the United States of America that saved Israel, and now it is going to be the United States of America that saves Bibi Netanyahu,” he added.

On Thursday, Netanyahu requested that the court delay his testimony and criminal trial by two weeks. His lawyer pointed to Israel’s onslaught in Gaza and its recent war with Iran to justify delaying the trial, saying the Israeli leader must devote “all his time and energy to handling top-priority diplomatic, national, and security issues, including the management of the war in Gaza and dealing with the hostage crisis.”

In a post on X, Netanyahu thanked President Trump for calling for an end to the trial. “Thank You, [President Trump]. I was deeply moved by your heartfelt support for me and your incredible support for Israel and the Jewish people,” he wrote. “I look forward to continue working with you to defeat our common enemies, liberate our hostages and quickly expand the circle of peace.”

Many members of Netanyahu’s government also thanked Trump, while opposition leaders criticized the US president’s intervention in Israel’s affairs. The Trump administration also recently appeared to help Netanyahu resolve a political crisis that threatened his hold on power.

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee met with ultra-orthodox politicians who were threatening to dissolve the government over the lack of a draft exemption for Haredi Jews and told them that the US would see the move as destabilizing and pointed to Iran as a justification to keep the government together. The crisis was ultimately resolved, and less than a week later, the US backed Israel’s attack on Iran.

Netanyahu’s corruption trial and his desire to remain in power are seen as some of his main motivations for continuing the genocidal war in Gaza and waging other wars in the region. An Israeli official told Israeli media that Trump’s call to end the trial was part of a “larger move that is meant to bring an end to the war in Gaza, the release of all the hostages, an end to Netanyahu’s trial, and a serious regional move.”

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.