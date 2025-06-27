Friday, June 27, 2025

Netanyahu Wants To Visit White House After Iran War

Israeli officials said that Netanyahu wants to “celebrate” the joint bombing campaign with Trump....

Posted by Headline USA Editor
Benjamin Netanyahu
Benjamin Netanyahu / PHOTO: AP

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.com) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wants to meet with President Trump at the White House in the coming weeks after the 12-day US-Israeli war on Iran, Axios reported on Thursday.

Israeli officials said that Netanyahu wants to “celebrate” the joint bombing campaign with Trump, as the Israeli leader is declaring the war a victory, although Israel got hit hard by Iranian missiles right up until the ceasefire took effect, something President Trump has acknowledged.

“Israel got hit really hard. Those ballistic missiles, boy, they took out a lot of buildings,” Trump told reporters at the NATO summit in The Hague on Wednesday.

Netanyahu may be seeking additional military aid from the US to replenish Israel’s interceptors and bombs in the ongoing conflict. The Axios report said that Trump and Netanyahu are “closer than ever” and that US and Israeli officials have discussed the possibility of Netanyahu’s third White House visit this year, but so far, a date hasn’t been set.

The report comes after Trump called for the corruption charges against Netanyahu to be dropped, which an Israeli official claimed is part of a strategy to “bring an end to the war in Gaza, the release of all the hostages, an end to Netanyahu’s trial, and a serious regional move.”

According to a report from Israel Hayom, Trump and Netanyahu have reached an understanding on terms for a potential deal that would end Israel’s genocidal onslaught in Gaza and involve other moves in the region, but many of the terms are likely unacceptable to Hamas and Palestinians in general.

According to the report, the terms include:

  1. Gaza hostilities will conclude within two weeks, ending conditions will encompass four Arab nations (including Egypt and the United Arab Emirates) to administer the Gaza Strip, replacing Hamas. The remaining Hamas leadership will face exile to other countries, while the hostages gain freedom
  2. Multiple nations globally will accept numerous Gaza inhabitants seeking emigration
  3. Abraham Accords expansion will bring Syria, Saudi Arabia, and additional Arab and Muslim countries to recognize Israel and establish official relationships.
  4. Israel will declare its willingness for future Palestinian conflict resolution under the “two states” concept, contingent upon the Palestinian Authority reforms.
  5. The United States will acknowledge a limited Israeli annexation in the West Bank

President Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, said in an interview on Wednesday that the US may soon announce Arab countries that are willing to join the Abraham Accords, referring to the normalization deals Israel signed with the UAE and Bahrain during the first Trump administration. Syria, which is now led by a former al-Qaeda leader, has been engaged in normalization talks with Israel, but Saudi Arabia has maintained that it won’t normalize with Israel without a Palestinian state.

For now, there does not appear to be any US pressure on Israel to stop the genocide in Gaza, and Palestinians continue to be slaughtered by Israeli forces every day.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.

