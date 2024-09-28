Trump Launches New Business Venture During His Campaign: Watches

(Headline USA) Former President Donald Trump launched a new business venture: watches.

The Republican presidential candidate unveiled the “Official Trump Watch Collection” on Thursday.

The most expensive, listed as including 122 diamonds on its bezel and available in three 18-karat gold styles, costs $100,000. Another “Fight Fight Fight” model is listed at $499.

The back of the watch has an engraving of the now-iconic image of Trump raising his fist in the air after surviving his first assignation attempt in July.

Trump wrote on Truth Social, “The Official Trump Watch Collection is here, and these Watches are truly special.”

“You’re going to love them,” he added. “Would make a great Christmas Gift. Don’t wait, they will go fast.”

The watches add to the growing list of Trump merchandise one could purchase.

Earlier this week, he announced the sale of $100 silver coins bearing his face.

Hello everyone! I have something incredible to share today, as we are introducing the launch of our Official Trump Coins! The ONLY OFFICIAL coin designed by me—and proudly minted here in the U.S.A. The President Donald J. Trump First Edition Silver Medallion will be available… pic.twitter.com/9SP1PaLOTh — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2024

Trump posted a video to his X account stating, “It’s more than just a collector’s item.”

“It’s a testament to the resilience and strength of the American people,” he stated.

In March, Trump released a video on Truth Social stating supporters could purchase a “God Bless the USA Bible,” inspired by country singer Lee Greenwood’s patriotic ballad. Trump takes the stage to the song at each of his rallies and has appeared with Greenwood at events.

In February, he launched new Trump-branded sneakers at “Sneaker Con,” a gathering that bills itself as the “The Greatest Sneaker Show on Earth.”

The shoes, shiny gold high tops with an American flag detail on the back, are being sold as “Never Surrender High-Tops” for $399 on a new website that also sells other Trump-branded shoes.

Trump has also dabbled in NFTs, or nonfungible tokens. The digital trading cards portrayed him in cartoon-like images, including as an astronaut, a cowboy and a superhero.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press