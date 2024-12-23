Quantcast
Monday, December 23, 2024

‘How About Day One?’: Trump Takes Hard Stance on ‘Transgender Lunacy’

'And I will sign executive orders to end child sexual mutilation, get transgenders out of the military and out of our elementary schools and middle schools and higher schools...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Donald Trump speaks at meeting of the House GOP conference
President-elect Donald Trump speaks at meeting of the House GOP conference in Washington, D.C. / PHOTO: AP

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) President-elect Donald Trump took a hard stance against the “transgender lunacy” embraced by the Biden administration Sunday during his speech at the America Fest Conference in Phoenix, Arizona.

In his rally-style remarks headlining the final day of the annual Turning Point USA event, Trump energized the audience by declaring his intent to crack down on gender ideology as soon as he is inaugurated to his second term.

“With the stroke of my pen on day one, we’re going to stop the transgender lunacy,” the president-elect told a roaring crowd.

Trump reiterated his campaign promises to protect women’s spaces, safeguard parental rights and save confused children from being led astray by the medical system.

He announced his intent to sign executive orders on his first day in office that would make sex-change surgeries on children without parental consent illegal, remove transgender service members from the U.S. military and stop the mandatory indoctrination of kids through LGBT curriculums in all levels of education.

“And I will sign executive orders to end child sexual mutilation, get transgenders out of the military and out of our elementary schools and middle schools and higher schools,” Trump said.

The audience clapped and cheered for several seconds before Trump continued, “And we will keep men out of women’s sports. And that will likewise be done one day one. Should I do day one, day two, or day three? How about day one.”

The president-elect squashed the notion that he would allow the federal government to acknowledge more than two genders, declaring his plan to reenforce the biological fact that humans can only be classified as men or women.

“Under the Trump administration, it will be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders: male and female,” Trump announced, prompting loud celebrations in the crowd.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
