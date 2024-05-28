Quantcast
Tuesday, May 28, 2024

Top Dems Are ‘Freaking Out’ about Biden Losing to Trump

'Oh my G-d, the democracy might end...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Donald Trump and Joe Biden
Donald Trump and Joe Biden / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) People at the highest levels of the Democratic Party expressed their fear of Joe Biden losing to Donald Trump almost right before the 2024 election, with even officeholders and strategists who were confident about Biden defeating Trump not being so sure anymore.

“You don’t want to be that guy who is on the record saying we’re doomed, or the campaign’s bad or Biden’s making mistakes. Nobody wants to be that guy,” a Democratic operative in close touch with the White House and granted anonymity to speak freely told Politico.

The operative then said that Biden’s extreme unpopularity and the stakes of the election “are creating the freakout.”

“This isn’t, ‘Oh my G-d, Mitt Romney might become president.’ It’s ‘Oh my G-d, the democracy might end,'” the far-left ideologue said.

The adviser to major Democratic Party donors also wasn’t very optimistic about the current situation.

“Donors ask me on an hourly basis about what I think. [It is] so much easier to show them, so while they read it, I can pour a drink,” the adviser said, adding that the “list of why we ‘could’ win is so small I don’t even need to keep the list on my phone.”

However, people working for the Biden campaign have nothing better to do than try to look at the current political prospects of their boss through rose-colored glasses.

“Trump’s photo-ops and PR stunts may get under the skin of some very serious D.C. people as compelling campaigning, but they will do nothing to win over the voters that will decide this election,” Biden campaign spokesperson Kevin Munoz said.

Biden supporters and other smaller-scale Democrats in politics also try to be optimistic, with some of them saying that people would vote for Biden to be able to continue murdering unborn babies and Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Mich., calling abortion “a fundamental game-changer.”

“We have to run a campaign, where honestly, we drive home the message that Donald Trump takes us back to the 19th century. Biden takes us further into the 21st century,” Kildee said.

