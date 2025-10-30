Thursday, October 30, 2025

Top Democratic Official Arrested after Ordering Cocaine to the Mass. Gov’t Office

'Mr. Cook has been terminated from his position effective immediately...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) State prosecutors in Massachusetts arrested on Wednesday a top official in the Democratic Gov. Maura Healey’s administration on drug trafficking charges after he allegedly ordered cocaine delivered to his government office. 

The official, LaMar Cook, served as deputy director in Healey’s Western Massachusetts office, directly overseeing constituent services of more than 800,000 residents. 

Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni, a Democrat, announced that Cook was charged with drug trafficking, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition. 

He was arraigned on Wednesday and held on a $25,000 bail ahead of a Friday hearing, NBC Boston reported. 

Cook’s arrest followed two drug seizures earlier this month. One of the seizures resulted in the confiscation of 8 kilograms of suspected cocaine. This raid, conducted on Oct. 25, occurred at the Springfield State Office Building, where Cooked worked. 

An earlier seizure occurred on Oct. 10 at a separate location. 

Detectives raided the Springfield State Office Building on Oct. 27 and arrested Cook the following day. In total, police have seized 21 kilograms of suspected cocaine. 

In response, Healey terminated Cook effective immediately, saying through a spokesperson: “The conduct that occurred here is unacceptable and represents a major breach of the public trust. Mr. Cook has been terminated from his position effective immediately.” 

The governor’s office said it is actively collaborating with investigators. Meanwhile, Gulluni said the probe remains ongoing and could result in additional charges tied to prior shipments.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
88-Year-Old Congresswoman is Exposed for Having 7 No-Show Jobs

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com