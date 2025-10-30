Top Democratic Official Arrested after Ordering Cocaine to the Mass. Gov’t Office

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) State prosecutors in Massachusetts arrested on Wednesday a top official in the Democratic Gov. Maura Healey’s administration on drug trafficking charges after he allegedly ordered cocaine delivered to his government office.

The official, LaMar Cook, served as deputy director in Healey’s Western Massachusetts office, directly overseeing constituent services of more than 800,000 residents.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni, a Democrat, announced that Cook was charged with drug trafficking, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

He was arraigned on Wednesday and held on a $25,000 bail ahead of a Friday hearing, NBC Boston reported.

Cook’s arrest followed two drug seizures earlier this month. One of the seizures resulted in the confiscation of 8 kilograms of suspected cocaine. This raid, conducted on Oct. 25, occurred at the Springfield State Office Building, where Cooked worked.

An earlier seizure occurred on Oct. 10 at a separate location.

Detectives raided the Springfield State Office Building on Oct. 27 and arrested Cook the following day. In total, police have seized 21 kilograms of suspected cocaine.

In response, Healey terminated Cook effective immediately, saying through a spokesperson: “The conduct that occurred here is unacceptable and represents a major breach of the public trust. Mr. Cook has been terminated from his position effective immediately.”

The governor’s office said it is actively collaborating with investigators. Meanwhile, Gulluni said the probe remains ongoing and could result in additional charges tied to prior shipments.