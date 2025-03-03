Quantcast
Monday, March 3, 2025

Tim Walz Says He Might Run for President in 2028

'If I think I could offer something . . . I would certainly consider that...'

Posted by Maire Clayton
Tim Walz
Tim Walz poses with a video-game controller in his hands. / IMAGE: @Tim_Walz via X

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Minnesota Governor Tim Walz did not rule out the possibility of running for the presidency in 2028 while speaking with The New Yorker on its radio show.

“Look I never had an ambition to be president or vice president,” he began. “I was honored to be asked.”

Walz continued that if he felt like it were possible he would do it.

“If I feel like I can serve, I will. And if nationally, people are, like, ‘Dude, we tried you, and look how that worked out,’ I’m good with that,” the Democrat governor said.

“If I think I could offer something . . . I would certainly consider that,” he continued. “I’m also, though, not arrogant enough to believe there’s a lot of people that can do this.”

Social media users could not contain their laughter over the idea of Walz running for the presidency.

“That is going to be entertaining,” one X user wrote. “The meme material will be overwhelming.”

Journalist Miranda Devine said Walz might as well attempt to run.

“Haha! Talk about delusional. Go for it, Tim. Eyes on the prize!” she wrote.

Others poked fun at Walz over potential slogans.

“His campaign slogan will be *make boys have tampons again*,” one wrote, referencing how the governor previously signed a law which forced public schools to provided menstrual products to all students in 4th through 12th grades.

Since former Vice President Kamala Harris’s disastrous campaign, Walz told The New Yorker the two have only spoke “a couple times.” He noted that both are busy with their current jobs.

“Well, maybe she doesn’t want to talk to me after we got this thing done,” Walz added. “No, I think it’s just there’ll be a time and a place. But we left good, and my family misses her.”

