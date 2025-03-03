Tim Walz Says He Might Run for President in 2028

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Minnesota Governor Tim Walz did not rule out the possibility of running for the presidency in 2028 while speaking with The New Yorker on its radio show.

“Look I never had an ambition to be president or vice president,” he began. “I was honored to be asked.”

Walz continued that if he felt like it were possible he would do it.

“If I feel like I can serve, I will. And if nationally, people are, like, ‘Dude, we tried you, and look how that worked out,’ I’m good with that,” the Democrat governor said.

“If I think I could offer something . . . I would certainly consider that,” he continued. “I’m also, though, not arrogant enough to believe there’s a lot of people that can do this.”

Social media users could not contain their laughter over the idea of Walz running for the presidency.

“That is going to be entertaining,” one X user wrote. “The meme material will be overwhelming.”

Journalist Miranda Devine said Walz might as well attempt to run.