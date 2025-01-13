The Village People Set to Perform at Trump’s Inaugural-Eve Ball

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) The Village People are set to perform at President-elect Donald Trump’s Inaugural-Eve Ball Sunday in Washington, D.C.

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk shared the news in a social media post Monday.

The band’s hit “Y.M.C.A.” was a fixture while Trump was campaigning, as he was often seen dancing to the tune.

The band’s frontman Victor Willis later commented on the performance in a Facebook post.

“We know this wont make some of you happy to hear however we believe that music is to be performed without regard to politics,” Willis said.

He added while he did not vote for Trump, he hoped the song would bring people together.

“Our song Y.M.C.A. is a global anthem that hopefully helps bring the country together after a tumultuous and divided campaign where our preferred candidate lost,” he added.

Previously Willis did not want Trump to use the song but changed his mind over the years.

“I decided to allow the president-elect’s continued use of ‘Y.M.C.A.’ because he seems to genuinely, genuinely like the song and so many other artists were stopping him from using their music,” he said in an interview after the election.

Social media users praised how the group was able to put their political differences aside.

“I appreciate that even though they aren’t Republicans they can look past their differences,” one user wrote. “We don’t get to see that much anymore.”

It was also revealed Monday that country music star Carrie Underwood will perform at Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20.

She is slated to perform “America the Beautiful” and expressed her excitement for the honor.

“I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event,” she said. “I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future.”