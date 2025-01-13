Quantcast
Monday, January 13, 2025

The Village People Set to Perform at Trump’s Inaugural-Eve Ball

'We know this wont make some of you happy to hear however we believe that music is to be performed without regard to politics...'

Posted by Maire Clayton
Victor Willis
Victor Willis / IMAGE: Victor Willis via Facebook

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) The Village People are set to perform at President-elect Donald Trump’s Inaugural-Eve Ball Sunday in Washington, D.C.

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk shared the news in a social media post Monday.

The band’s hit “Y.M.C.A.” was a fixture while Trump was campaigning, as he was often seen dancing to the tune.

The band’s frontman Victor Willis later commented on the performance in a Facebook post.

“We know this wont make some of you happy to hear however we believe that music is to be performed without regard to politics,” Willis said.

He added while he did not vote for Trump, he hoped the song would bring people together.

“Our song Y.M.C.A. is a global anthem that hopefully helps bring the country together after a tumultuous and divided campaign where our preferred candidate lost,” he added.

Previously Willis did not want Trump to use the song but changed his mind over the years.

“I decided to allow the president-elect’s continued use of ‘Y.M.C.A.’ because he seems to genuinely, genuinely like the song and so many other artists were stopping him from using their music,” he said in an interview after the election.

Social media users praised how the group was able to put their political differences aside.

“I appreciate that even though they aren’t Republicans they can look past their differences,” one user wrote. “We don’t get to see that much anymore.”

It was also revealed Monday that country music star Carrie Underwood will perform at Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20.

She is slated to perform “America the Beautiful” and expressed her excitement for the honor.

“I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event,” she said. “I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
N.C. Dems Lash Out over Lawsuit Challenging Suspected Illegitimate Ballots
Next article
Don Lemon Blasts Obama for ‘Yukking It Up’ w/ Trump at Jimmy Carter’s Funeral

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com