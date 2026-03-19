The Majority of Americans Believe War Against Iran Benefits Israel More Than US

(Kyle Anzalone, Antiwar.com) American voters say that a war against Iran benefits Israel more than the US.

A poll conducted by IMEU Policy Project and Demand Progress released on Thursday found that 56% of voters said the war “benefits Israel more.” Only 29% said the conflict “benefited the US more.”

Less than a fifth of Democrats and a quarter of independents said that the war benefits the US more. Even among Republican voters, more said that the Middle East conflicts benefit Israel more.

IMEU also asked if Israel has too much influence over US politics. A plurality of all voters said Israel has too much influence. Just 4% said Israel had too little influence.

Several polls have shown that the war against Iran is unpopular in the US. The war could hurt the GOP in the upcoming midterm elections. 51% of independents said they were less likely to vote for Republicans because of the conflict. Only 17% of independents said they would be more likely to vote for a Republican because President Donald Trump attacked Iran.

However, to capitalize on Americans’ discontent with the war, Democrats will have to oppose US military support for Israel. IMEU found that in a hypothetical scenario where the Democrats and Republicans had the same position on Israel, the Republican candidate would win the race.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.