Tuesday, February 4, 2025

The FBI Has a Secret Team of UFO Hunters, Which Trump Might Gut

'Agents key to the investigation of UAP could be removed, which would undermine the Trump Administration’s commitment to take the U out of UAP...'

Posted by Ken Silva
ufo
Military footage captures an apparent UFO. / IMAGE: 8 News NOW Las Vegas via YouTube

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Politico reported Monday that the FBI has a previously undisclosed “working group” devoted to tracking unidentified anomalous phenomena, or UAPs—also known as UFOs.

Some agents in that group also worked on cases stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Hill uprising. Donald Trump’s Justice Department has ordered the FBI to compile a list of the more than 1,000 agents who investigated J6ers, and many of those agents could soon be losing their job—including those in the UAP group.

“I have spoken to several agents from the UAP Working Group who are afraid of losing their role and the investigation getting unintentionally compromised,” Ryan Graves, executive director of Americans for Safe Aerospace and a former Navy pilot, told Politico.

“I am concerned that the FBI’s UAP Working Group could be affected by transition changes, and these leaders might not be aware of the incredible work these agents are doing and how their investigation could be empowered as part of a formalized intergovernmental effort,” he said.

According to Graves and three other anonymous sources, the UAP Working Group consists of a national program manager and more than a dozen employees across the country. Graves told Politico that he has referred witnesses and provided intelligence to the FBI team. He reportedly said the agents have supplemented his tips with classified information.

“This FBI Working Group is uniquely positioned to investigate UAP due to their joint law enforcement and intelligence authorities,” he said, adding he was “deeply worried that agents key to the investigation of UAP could be removed, which would undermine the Trump Administration’s commitment to take the U out of UAP.”

The FBI, for its part, declined to comment on Trump’s potential firings. The bureau did confirm the existence of its previously undisclosed UFO group.

“While we have no comment on any questions regarding FBI personnel matters, the FBI investigates Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena when there is potential for a violation of federal law — particularly unlawful acts that could adversely affect our national interests — and to gather, share, and analyze intelligence to combat security threats facing the U.S.,” the FBI told Politico.

The disclosure of the FBI’s UAP Working Group comes as Congress investigates dubious claims that the Pentagon has evidence of alien life. The so-called alien whistleblower disclosures haven’t included any physical evidence—amounting thus far to unsubstantiated claims by officials with secondhand knowledge.

Sean Kirkpatrick, who once led the Pentagon’s search for UFOs, said last year that the entire alien investigation is based on a hoax.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
