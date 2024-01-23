Pentagon’s Former Top UFO Official Says Current Alien Investigation is a Hoax

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Last June, a Pentagon “whistleblower” went public with fantastical allegations that the U.S. government is in possession of alien UFO technology.

Though the whistleblower didn’t provide any physical evidence, his allegations launched a congressional investigation that continues to this day. Several hearings have taken place, and untold time and resources have been spent on the investigation.

But according to Sean Kirkpatrick, who once led the Pentagon’s search for UFOs, the entire alien investigation is based on a hoax.

Kirkpatrick was the former head of the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office, or AARO, which was established by Congress in 2022 to investigate credible observations of unidentified anomalous phenomena, also known as UFOs.

In a recent editorial, Kirkpatrick said AARO has found no evidence of aliens or alien technology.

“During a full-scale, year-long investigation of this story (which has been told and retold by a small group of interconnected believers and others with possibly less than honest intentions—none of whom have firsthand accounts of any of this), AARO discovered a few things, and none were about aliens,” he said.

Kirkpatrick said he stepped down from his position last month because officials and members of Congress were ignoring his conclusions.

In a separate interview, he reportedly said the belief in aliens is pushed by a “a small group of people inside the US government, or with close ties to it.” Kirkpatrick said the belief in aliens is “basically a religion” for those people.

In the same interview, Kirkpatrick debunked one of the common cases mentioned by alien believers: pilots’ sightings of mysterious giant spheres. Kirkpatrick said these giant spheres are advanced drone technology.

🚨CUBE / SPHERE UFO DEBUNKED?🚨 Former Pentagon UFO head Sean Kirkpatrick, on @peterbergencnn podcast, says the infamous "cube inside a sphere" UFO touted by Ryan Graves (@uncertainvector) is actually a "spherical drone". attn @Aviation_Intel Full Podcast:… pic.twitter.com/Pa8pq8FSB1 — Steven Greenstreet 🐷 (@MiddleOfMayhem) January 23, 2024

In his editorial, Kirkpatrick chastised government officials, media and members of Congress for not approaching the subject with more scrutiny.

“Some members of Congress prefer to opine about aliens to the press rather than get an evidence-based briefing on the matter. Members have a responsibility to exhibit critical thinking skills instead of seeking the spotlight,” he said.

“As of the time of my departure, none, let me repeat, none of the conspiracy-minded ‘whistleblowers’ in the public eye had elected to come to AARO to provide their ‘evidence’ and statement for the record despite numerous invitations,” he said.

“Anyone that would rather be sensationalist in the public eye than bring their evidence to the one organization established in law with all of the legal process and security framework established to protect them, their privacy, and the information and to investigate and report out findings is suspect.”

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.