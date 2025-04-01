Layoffs, Leadership Turmoil and PR Scandals Spell Big Trouble for The Daily Wire

(José Niño, Headline USA) The Daily Wire is seemingly undergoing a rapid and dramatic implosion following the resignation of co-founder Jeremy Boreing.

According to a Twitter/X thread compiled by journalist James Li, the company has laid off roughly 25% of its workforce, including the complete shutdown of its kids division, and fired Alyssa Cordova, the vice president of public relations.

Cordova is alleged to have played a central role in crafting an aggressive and controversial PR strategy, which included stalking former employees online and maintaining dossiers on perceived enemies.

Internal sources blame Boreing’s leadership for the current crisis, claiming his departure should have happened sooner to prevent job losses.

With leadership in disarray and significant layoffs, questions loom about the future stability of The Daily Wire and its high-profile personalities like Matt Walsh and Michael Knowles.

Toward the end of last month, The Daily Wire began implementing dramatic organizational changes that have quickly escalated into what many observers are describing as a full-blown crisis.

The sequence of events began when Boreing announced he was stepping down as co-CEO to focus on “creative and entertainment ventures for the company,” with Caleb Robinson taking over as full-time CEO.

However, what initially appeared to be a standard leadership transition has rapidly deteriorated into a much more serious situation. Just days after Boreing’s departure, reports emerged that The Daily Wire was laying off a significant portion of its workforce.

One of the most notable casualties was the company’s kids division, which has been completely eliminated despite a significant financial commitment made just three years earlier.

In March 2022, The Daily Wire had announced plans to invest at least $100 million into children’s entertainment content over a three-year period as a response to Disney’s woke content.

Former Daily Wire personalities have publicly reacted to Boreing’s departure in ways that suggest previous internal discord.

Brett Cooper, who left the company earlier, posted a GIF of Jimmy Fallon smirking in response to the news of Boreing stepping down.

Similarly, Candace Owens, who had a public falling out with the company over differences regarding Israel and her friendship with Kanye West, described Boreing’s departure as “tremendous news”.

The official explanation from The Daily Wire for the layoffs was that the decision was “based on business needs and operational efficiencies”.

A spokesperson stated: “As part of our ongoing plan to better align resources with business priorities and growth areas, The Daily Wire has made the decision to streamline and in some cases, reduce some of our workforce.”

Pro-Trump conservative commentator Scott Greer observed that the Daily Wire’s decision to create conservative movies proved to be a bad business decision. He noted in an X post, “It turned out to not be a wise decision to make conservative movies. The film industry as a whole is in decline and conservatives weren’t eager Daily Wire knock-offs of standard Hollywood fare. Cultural endeavors from the Right need a different approach”

The Daily Wire was founded in 2015 by conservative commentators Ben Shapiro and Jeremy Boreing, and has built a substantial audience, particularly on social media platforms like Facebook.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino