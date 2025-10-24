Friday, October 24, 2025

Texas Murder Suspect Identified as Biden-imported Illegal Alien

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Illegal aliens cross border as House Republicans hold press conference (Video: Jake Sherman, Punchbowl News)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USAThe suspect in the Texas murder of a 43-year-old woman has been identified as Javier Roman Hernandez, an illegal alien who entered the country through the controversial CBP One app. 

Hernandez, who entered the U.S. on July 23 through Hidalgo, Texas, was arrested on Oct. 8 in connection with the murder of Mary Gonzalez. 

The victim’s body was discovered near a wooded area after she was fatally shot, reported the Daily Wire, which first noted Hernandez’s entry into the United States. 

The CBP One app has facilitated the unprecedented entry of nearly a million foreign nationals into the U.S. 

President Donald Trump has since overhauled the app to turn it into a tool to expedite the self-deportation of illegal aliens. 

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin slammed the app in a press statement, saying that the “cold-blooded” murder suspect should never have been in the U.S. in the first place. 

“Open border policies have deadly consequences,” McLaughlin said. “Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, these accused murderers will never be free on American streets to commit heinous crimes again.” 

Two other individuals, Jesus Llamas-Yanez and Enrique Gomez-Urbina, have also been charged in connection with the murder. 

Llamas-Yanez has a prior criminal conviction for driving under the influence and assault and is currently wanted in Mexico, reported Fox 7 Austin.  

Meanwhile, Gomez-Urbina, another illegal alien, was arrested earlier this month by the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, Austin police said. 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Trump Pardons Binance Founder Changpeng Zhao
Next article
Man Pleads Not Guilty to Sparking Deadly Palisades Fire in Los Angeles

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com