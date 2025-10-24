Texas Murder Suspect Identified as Biden-imported Illegal Alien

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The suspect in the Texas murder of a 43-year-old woman has been identified as Javier Roman Hernandez, an illegal alien who entered the country through the controversial CBP One app.

Hernandez, who entered the U.S. on July 23 through Hidalgo, Texas, was arrested on Oct. 8 in connection with the murder of Mary Gonzalez.

The victim’s body was discovered near a wooded area after she was fatally shot, reported the Daily Wire, which first noted Hernandez’s entry into the United States.

The CBP One app has facilitated the unprecedented entry of nearly a million foreign nationals into the U.S.

President Donald Trump has since overhauled the app to turn it into a tool to expedite the self-deportation of illegal aliens.

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin slammed the app in a press statement, saying that the “cold-blooded” murder suspect should never have been in the U.S. in the first place.

“Open border policies have deadly consequences,” McLaughlin said. “Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, these accused murderers will never be free on American streets to commit heinous crimes again.”

Open border policies have deadly consequences. These alleged cold-blooded murderers should have never been in our country in the first place and Mary Gonzales should still be alive. One came into our country using Biden’s disastrous CBP One app.https://t.co/LxkFputRB5 — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) October 23, 2025

Two other individuals, Jesus Llamas-Yanez and Enrique Gomez-Urbina, have also been charged in connection with the murder.

Llamas-Yanez has a prior criminal conviction for driving under the influence and assault and is currently wanted in Mexico, reported Fox 7 Austin.

Meanwhile, Gomez-Urbina, another illegal alien, was arrested earlier this month by the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, Austin police said.