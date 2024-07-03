Teen’s Pro-Life Anthem Hits Three Billboard Charts, Top 10 in U.S.

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Pro-life country song “I Was Gonna Be,” sung by 18-year-old Rachel Holt, has debuted on the Billboard charts, showing once again how the far-left is losing its grip on the mainstream culture.

The song which was released on June 21, 2024, is sung from the perspective of an unborn child who was murdered in the womb, the Post Millennial reported.

The song, released under Baste Records, debuted on three Billboard charts, taking ninth place in Country Digital Song Sales, 20th place in Digital Song Sales and 21st in Emerging Artists, the news source added.

In addition to that, within 48 hours, the music video for the song reached the number one spot on iTunes’ country music video charts, according to a press release from Baste Records. The song also reached the number 10 slot among all iTunes downloads.

“Rachel Holt’s rise to prominence is a testament to her talent and the heartfelt message of her music. ‘I Was Gonna Be’ has become a favorite with listeners, bringing attention to the important issue of abortion through its poignant lyrics and captivating melody,” the press release said.

Holt signed with Baste Records in December of last year and the song was sponsored by Patriot Mobile, the news source reported.

“We got a call about this pro-life song needing a promotional sponsor and it aligned perfectly with our beliefs about the sanctity of life. It’s really a beautiful song and we need more conservative messaging in the arts as the music industry is a very important part of today’s culture war,” the company’s CEO Glenn Story said in a press release.

Songwriter and Baste Records head of A&R Chris Wallin said that Holt agreed to play his song after he played it to her.

“I think a lot of the songs that girls my age listen to never talk about real life. And that’s what I want to do,” she told Breitbart.