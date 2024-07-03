Quantcast
Wednesday, July 3, 2024

SHOCK: Dem. Rep. Jared Golden Says Trump Will Win and Things Will Be Fine

'Some of Congress’ best work in recent years has happened in spite of the president, not because of him...'

Jared Golden
Jared Golden / PHOTO: AP

(Headline USA) Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, predicted this week that former President Donald Trump will win the 2024 election, and said he’s “OK” with that possibility.

While other Democrats have been panicking about President Joe Biden’s chances against Trump following the former’s disastrous debate performance last month, Golden argued his colleagues need to calm down.

“After the first presidential debate, lots of Democrats are panicking about whether President Joe Biden should step down as the party’s nominee,” Golden wrote in an op-ed for the Bangor Daily News.

“Biden’s poor performance in the debate was not a surprise,” he continued. “It also didn’t rattle me as it has others, because the outcome of this election has been clear to me for months: While I don’t plan to vote for him, Donald Trump is going to win. And I’m OK with that.”

Golden said Democrats need to stop acting like a “Trump victory is not just a political loss, but a unique threat to our democracy.” And unlike Biden and others in his party, Golden said he refuses “to participate in a campaign to scare voters with the idea that Trump will end our democratic system.”

Our system of government will work as a check on Trump just as it has with Biden, he continued.

“Some of Congress’ best work in recent years has happened in spite of the president, not because of him,” he wrote. “A handful of responsible Democrats, including myself and West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, rejected Biden’s bloated ‘Build Back Better’ bill and instead passed a law that supercharged American energy production, saved Medicare billions of dollars and reduced the deficit.”

Golden then urged Democratic voters to “ignore the chattering class’s scare tactics and political pipedreams. We don’t need party insiders in smoke-filled back rooms to save us.”

