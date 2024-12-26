Quantcast
Teen Actor Dies after Fall from Moving Vehicle

'His 16 years on this earth were far too short, but he accomplished so much and significantly impacted everyone he met...'

Hudson Meek
Hudson Meek / PHOTO: @tfmeek via Instagram

(Headline USA) Teenage actor Hudson Meek has died after he fell out of a moving vehicle in Alabama, authorities said.

Meek, 16, was hurt on Dec. 19 while on a street in Vestavia Hills, a suburb of Birmingham. He died two days later, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

The Vestavia Hills Police Department, which is investigating Meek’s death, has not issued any public statements.

Meek made his on-screen debut in 2014’s The Santa Con,”+ and had roles in various TV series, including MacGyver. He was perhaps best known for his role in the 2017 film Baby Driver, in which he played a younger version of Ansel Elgort’s titular character.

“His 16 years on this earth were far too short, but he accomplished so much and significantly impacted everyone he met,” a post on Meek’s Instagram page read.

Meek played football at Vestavia Hills High School, enjoyed Bible study with his teammates and had traveled to all 50 states. He loved snow skiing, making music playlists for his friends and singing in the school choir, according to his obituary,

His family plans a funeral and memorial service on Saturday that will be livestreamed on Meek’s Instagram account.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hudson Meek (@hudson_meek)

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

