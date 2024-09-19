Quantcast
Wednesday, September 18, 2024

Americans Can Now Renew Passports Online, Bypass Cumbersome Paper Applications

'By offering this online alternative to the traditional paper application process, the Department is embracing ... the most efficient and convenient passport renewal experience possible...'

U.S. Passport
U.S. Passport / PHOTO: AP

(Headline USA) Americans can now renew their passports online, bypassing a cumbersome mail-in paper application process that often caused delays.

The State Department announced Wednesday that its online renewal system is now fully operational, after testing in pilot programs, and available to adult passport holders whose passport have expired within the past five years or will expire in the coming year.

It is not available for the renewal of children’s passports, for first-time passport applicants, for renewal applicants who live outside the United States or for expedited applications.

“By offering this online alternative to the traditional paper application process, the Department is embracing digital transformation to offer the most efficient and convenient passport renewal experience possible,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

The department said it estimated that about 5 million Americans would be able to use this service a year. In 2023, it processed 24 million passports, about 40% of which were renewals.

After staffing shortages caused mainly by the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in lengthy passport processing delays, the department ramped up hiring and introduced other technological improvements that have reduced wait times by about one-third over last year.

It says most applications are now completed in far less than the advertised six weeks to eight weeks, and the online renewal system is expected to further reduce that.

The system will allow renewal applicants to skip the current process, which requires them to print out and send paper applications, photos and a check by mail, and instead to submit their documents, photo and payment through a secure website, www.Travel.State.Gov/renewonline.

There will be no change to the existing passport processing fees, which are currently $130 for a regular renewal.

Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Rena Bitter, whose bureau oversees passport processing, said the department hoped to expand the program in the coming years to possibly include Americans living abroad, those seeking to renew a second passport and children’s passports.

“This is not going to be the last thing that we do,” she told reporters. “We want to see how this goes and then we’ll start looking at ways to continue to make this service available to more American citizens in the coming months and years.”

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

