TdA Leaders Charged with Terrorism in Texas Case

(The Center Square) Texas continues to lead in targeting Venezuelan Tren de Aragua members.

In the Southern District of Texas, four TdA members have been indicted for the first time on terrorism charges in Texas, including two of TdA’s top three leaders.

Under the Trump administration, the transnational criminal organization originating from a Venezuelan prison was designated as a foreign terrorist organization in February.

This was after a record number of more than one million Venezuelans illegally entered the U.S. under the Biden administration and TdA crime expanded in at least 22 states, The Center Square reported.

Trump made the designation after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott designated TdA as an FTO last year. Texas law enforcement officers continue to arrest TdA members statewide in targeted operations, including prison escapees, in major Texas cities and in rural counties.

In the Southern District of Texas, four Venezuelan nationals, including TdA’s top leaders, were indicted by a federal grand jury in Houston and charged with one count of conspiring to provide material support to TdA in the form of personnel (including themselves) and one count of providing material support to TdA. Two were also indicted with one count of international drug distribution of cocaine in Colombia intended for distribution in the U.S.

“Tren de Aragua poses a direct threat to our national security, to our communities, and to our American way of life,” U.S. Attorney Nicholas Ganjei said. “These defendants allegedly conspired to support a highly-structured foreign terrorist organization by smuggling bulk quantities of cocaine across our southern border and funneling the proceeds back to their fellow terrorists in Venezuela.”

“TdA grew from a prison gang to a transnational criminal organization to a foreign terrorist organization,” Department of Justice Joint Task Force Vulcan co-director Christopher Eason said. “Gold and drug trafficking, and violence and extortion to support TdA’s terrorist activities will not be tolerated.”

The FBI and DEA led the investigation with assistance from the Houston Police Department, Harris County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshals Service, Colombian National Police and the Colombian Attorney General’s Office, among others.

According to court records, two of the four charged, Yohan Jose Romero, 48, and Giovanni Vicente Mosquera Serrano, 37, are two of TdA’s top three leaders.

Jose Romero, an alleged TdA cofounder based in Venezuela, exercises command and control over its criminal operations, according to the indictment. It alleges he’s “ordered, directed, facilitated and supported acts of violence and terrorism, including murders, kidnappings, extortions, and maiming against victims located” in and out of the U.S.

Under Jose Romero, TdA members and associates allegedly committed extortion, kidnappings, murders, drug and gun trafficking, prostitution and sex trafficking, robberies, bank burglaries and money laundering, according to the indictment. He charges lower-level TdA members and others to work under his control to “allegedly enrich TdA leadership and provide financial support to TdA,” authorities maintain. Those who don’t or can’t pay are threatened, beaten or killed, according to the indictment.

Mosquera Serrano, a senior leader, oversees TdA criminal operations across Colombia, Central America and the U.S., the DOJ said.

Two others indicted, Juan Gabriel Rivas Nunez, 44, and Jose Enrique Martinez Flores, 24, also high-ranking TdA leaders, “operate out of multiple South American countries and direct operations to include gold smuggling, narcotics export and violent crime,” according to the indictment.

If convicted, they each face life in prison and up to $10 million in fines, the DOJ said.

Colombian authorities arrested Martinez Flores March 31. Mosquera Serrano is on the FBI’s 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List. Jose Romero and Rivas Nunez are also fugitives.

A reward of up to $4 million is being offered for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of Jose Romero and of up to $5 million for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of Mosquera Serrano by the State Department’s Transnational Organized Crime Rewards Program.

Anyone with information about them is encouraged to contact the FBI via WhatsApp or Telegram at 281-787-9939, go to their nearest U.S. embassy or consulate or submit an online tip.

Texas is also offering rewards of up to $5,000 leading to the arrest of TdA members. Tips are to be made through Texas Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-252-TIPS (8477) or online.