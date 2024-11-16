Quantcast
Saturday, November 16, 2024

Sylvester Stallone Is MAGA

'We are in the presence of a really mythical character...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Sylvester Stallone and President-elect Donald Trump / Screenshot: @TrumpWarRoom via Twitter

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Hollywood actor Sylvester Stallone recently revealed that he wants to make America great again by publicly supporting President-elect Donald Trump

Stallone addressed other Trump-supporting guests at the America First Policy Insitute event by stating that Trump is a “mythical character.”

“We are in the presence of a really mythical character. I love mythology. This individual does not exist on this planet. Nobody in the world could have pulled off what he pulled off, so I’m in awe,” he said. “When George Washington defended his country, he had no idea that he was going to change the world because, without him, you could imagine what the world would look like.

Stallone then congratulated Trump on becoming “the second George Washington” and welcomed him on stage.

Stallone previously avoided getting into politics by endorsing no presidential candidate, which led to people wondering about his political beliefs. His actions, however, showed his fans that he was most likely a Republican rather than a Democrat.

Stallone previously indicated that he is pro-life when he talked about abortion with his daughters, Sophia and Sistine. He talked about how his mother wanted to abort him on their Unwaxed podcast about the new documentary SLY, which focuses on his life story.

“I grew up in a really bad household,” he said. “My mother would say, ‘The only reason you’re here is because the hanger didn’t work, or bouncing down those steps caused you to get lost.’ And she said, ‘Truthfully, Sylvester, if there was really something wrong with your brain, I would’ve definitely opened up the window and put you on the window sill and let you freeze because I’d be doing you a favor.'”

He then said that a child’s brain is too young to compute this kind of information, adding that he “almost though she was joking” and that he “thought it was normal.”

“Of course. What type of mother says that to their child?” one of the daughters responded rhetorically.

Stallone also said in an old interview that he decided to write Rocky because Hollywood stopped making cynical and anti-Christian movies.

“Everything was anti-society, anti-Christ, anti-government, anti-everything, and there was no one to root for,” he said, adding that he wanted to “get back to the cycle of the films of the [1940s] and [1950s],” he said.

At the beginning of this year, Stallone also announced that he and his wife are leaving far-left California to move permanently to conservative Florida.

“Gee, I wonder why,” co-founder of Trending Politics Collin Rugg wrote sarcastically.

Stallone also supported the anti-child trafficking movie City of Dreams, even though Hollywood decided to ignore it.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Prominent Seattle Homeless Advocate Charged with Possession of Child porn
Next article
Alaskans Hope Trump Keeps Promise to Expand Oil Extraction

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com