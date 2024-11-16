Sylvester Stallone Is MAGA

JUST IN: Sylvester Stallone introduces Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago, says Trump is like the “second George Washington.” “We are in the presence of a really mythical character. I love mythology.” “This individual does not exist on this planet. Nobody in the world could have pulled… pic.twitter.com/3SZn7bOjsM — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 15, 2024

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Hollywood actor Sylvester Stallone recently revealed that he wants to make America great again by publicly supporting President-elect Donald Trump.

Stallone addressed other Trump-supporting guests at the America First Policy Insitute event by stating that Trump is a “mythical character.”

“We are in the presence of a really mythical character. I love mythology. This individual does not exist on this planet. Nobody in the world could have pulled off what he pulled off, so I’m in awe,” he said. “When George Washington defended his country, he had no idea that he was going to change the world because, without him, you could imagine what the world would look like.

Stallone then congratulated Trump on becoming “the second George Washington” and welcomed him on stage.

🚨 Sylvester Stallone introduces President-Elect Trump at the @A1Policy gala! pic.twitter.com/Cyzuj2pPCj — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) November 15, 2024

Stallone previously avoided getting into politics by endorsing no presidential candidate, which led to people wondering about his political beliefs. His actions, however, showed his fans that he was most likely a Republican rather than a Democrat.

Stallone previously indicated that he is pro-life when he talked about abortion with his daughters, Sophia and Sistine. He talked about how his mother wanted to abort him on their Unwaxed podcast about the new documentary SLY, which focuses on his life story.

“I grew up in a really bad household,” he said. “My mother would say, ‘The only reason you’re here is because the hanger didn’t work, or bouncing down those steps caused you to get lost.’ And she said, ‘Truthfully, Sylvester, if there was really something wrong with your brain, I would’ve definitely opened up the window and put you on the window sill and let you freeze because I’d be doing you a favor.'”

He then said that a child’s brain is too young to compute this kind of information, adding that he “almost though she was joking” and that he “thought it was normal.”

“Of course. What type of mother says that to their child?” one of the daughters responded rhetorically.

Sylvester Stallone is an abortion survivor. His mother told him: "The only reason you're here is because the hanger didn't work." pic.twitter.com/YIDXAtaKEi — Students for Life of America | Pro-Life Gen (@StudentsforLife) August 29, 2024

Stallone also said in an old interview that he decided to write Rocky because Hollywood stopped making cynical and anti-Christian movies.

“Everything was anti-society, anti-Christ, anti-government, anti-everything, and there was no one to root for,” he said, adding that he wanted to “get back to the cycle of the films of the [1940s] and [1950s],” he said.

Very old interview of Sylvester Stallone talking about why he wrote the Rocky script and the state of Hollywood film making at the time. “Everything was anti society,anti christ” “There was no one to root for” Id love to hear what he feels about the state of Hollywood now. pic.twitter.com/7mAaB62lqo — Sean (@Xcellent78) June 16, 2024

At the beginning of this year, Stallone also announced that he and his wife are leaving far-left California to move permanently to conservative Florida.

“Gee, I wonder why,” co-founder of Trending Politics Collin Rugg wrote sarcastically.

NEW: Sylvester Stallone says he is selling his home in California and is moving to Florida for good. Gee, I wonder why. “After long, hard consideration… I have decided it's time to move on and leave the state of California permanently, and we're going to go to Florida.” “Full… pic.twitter.com/enAy17bg8y — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 23, 2024

Stallone also supported the anti-child trafficking movie City of Dreams, even though Hollywood decided to ignore it.