Susan Rice’s Anti-Trump Tirade May Have Sank Netflix Deal: Report

Rice came under fire for issuing a threat against companies working with President Donald Trump...

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Susan Rice
Susan Rice / PHOTO: Associated Press

(Luis CornelioHeadline USASusan Rice’s recent anti-Trump threats may have played a key role in Netflix’s failed attempt to buy CNN parent company Warner Bros. Discovery, according to a Friday report.

Rice, a current Netflix board member and former Obama-Biden official, came under fire for issuing a threat against companies working with President Donald Trump. 

Speaking on the Stay Tuned with Preet Bharara podcast last week, Rice warned that media companies, Big Tech, universities and others that “take a knee” to Trump would be “held accountable” if Democrats returned to power. “I think they’ve got another thing coming,” Rice said. 

In response to Rice’s comments, President Donald Trump said, “Netflix should fire racist, Trump Deranged Susan Rice, IMMEDIATELY, or pay the consequences.” 

According to New York Post columnist Charles Gasparino, one senior Trump regulatory official suggested Rice’s remarks did not make Netflix’s pursuit of Warner Bros. Discovery “any easier.” 

As reported by Gasparino: 

“My sources say the DOJ indicated to Sarandos it had antitrust concerns about the WBD deal despite his argument that competition from YouTube negates them. 

But Rice’s remarks didn’t make Sarandos’ job any easier, I am told by people close to the administration. One senior Trump regulatory official even quipped with a laugh that Sarandos should have ‘let Susan Rice tag along’ to his DOJ sitdown. 

A Netflix rep said Sarandos’ meeting was unrelated to Rice and set up two weeks ago. Rice could not be reached for comment.” 

Her comments coincided with a White House meeting between the Department of Justice and Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos over antitrust concerns regarding the deal. 

Shortly thereafter, Netflix stepped away from the bidding, stating that the financial terms were no longer attractive after it was outbid by Paramount Skydance. 

Netflix Vice President for Communications Emily Feingold did not return Headline USA’s request for comment when reached by phone. 

