Support GATA Financially and Get a 1-Ounce Silver Round Commemorating the Organization’s Work

(Chris Powell, Money Metals News Service) Longstanding Western central bank policy of monetary metals price suppression has never been more vulnerable than it is today.

Governments and central banks around the world have been defecting from the policy this year, accumulating gold and silver instead of lending them.

And some countries — those associated with the BRICS group — are even thinking about creating an international currency with which they can avoid the U.S. government and the dollar and protect their sovereignty against U.S. economic sanctions.

Shorting gold through derivatives is no longer a sure mechanism for profit. To the contrary, the practice now threatens to blow up the governments, central banks, and associated banks still using it.

Documenting, litigating against, and complaining about monetary metals price suppression for 25 years, GATA has alerted investors, governments, mining companies, and news organizations around the world. No one in the monetary metals sector denies metals price suppression any longer; most people in the sector take it for granted, even as most remain too scared to discuss it lest they risk getting in trouble with their governments and banks.

The U.S. Treasury Department, its Exchange Stabilization Fund, the Federal Reserve Board, and the Bank for International Settlements have turned out not to be “conspiracy theories” but actual conspiracies in operation. If you don’t believe us, try attending their meetings. There are reasons they won’t let you in — reasons defining “conspiracy.”

Chris Powell is a journalist in Connecticut, where he worked for the Journal Inquirer, a daily newspaper in Manchester, for 56 years, 44 of them as managing editor. He continues to write political columns for that paper and many others in the state. He frequently appears on talk radio programs on four Connecticut stations.

Powell is also secretary/treasurer of the Gold Anti-Trust Action Committee Inc. (GATA), which he co-founded in 1999 to expose and oppose the rigging of the gold market by Western central banks and their investment bank agents. He edits the GATA Dispatch, that organization’s daily electronic newsletter, and speaks on behalf of the organization at financial conferences in the United States and abroad.

He is a member of the Board of Directors of the Connecticut Council on Freedom of Information and was its state legislative chairman from 2004-2010.