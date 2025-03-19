Stiller, Ruffalo, McCarthy and Other Celebrities Come Crawling Back to Trump

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) After years of hostile behavior toward President Donald Trump, many liberal celebrities are now begging for the president’s help with the rampant use of artificial intelligence.

Over four hundred name in the entertainment industry signed on open letter to Trump’s administration trying to halt the rollback on copyright laws which they believe would allow AI to “exploit” their work, according to Variety.

“We firmly believe that America’s global AI leadership must not come at the expense of our essential creative industries,” the letter said.

The letter was in response to OpenAI and Google proposals which asks to use copyrighted material to move AI technology further.

“The federal government can both secure Americans’‬ freedom to learn from AI, and avoid forfeiting our AI lead to the PRC by preserving‬ American AI models’ ability to learn from copyrighted material,” the OpenAI proposal said.

The long list of celebrities include actor Ben Stiller, Mark Ruffalo, singer Paul McCartney, Bette Midler and director Judd Apatow were just a few of the many Hollywood elite who signed the letter.

“America’s arts and entertainment industry supports over 2.3M American jobs with over $229Bn in wages annually, while providing the foundation for American democratic influence and soft power abroad,” the letter added. “But AI companies are asking to undermine this economic and cultural strength by weakening copyright protections for the films, television series, artworks, writing, music, and voices used to train AI models at the core of multi-billion dollar corporate valuations.”

Ruffalo previously criticized Trump by alluding to his being a dictator. The actor recently appeared in Mikey 17 and played “petty dictator.”

“At the time, we shot it three years ago, and I thought this is over the top. And now, I realize it’s totally underplayed. I mean, I made a documentary,” Ruffalo said while promoting the film.

Middler has long criticized Trump and once made a vile joke suggesting someone needs to stab him.