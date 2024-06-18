American Airlines Stewardess Accused of Discriminating over MAGA Hat

(Molly Bruns, Headline USA) Heather Mullins, an independent journalist and Donald Trump supporter, accused an American Airlines stewardess of discriminating against her for wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat, according to the Daily Mail.

Mullins said the flight attendant skipped her drink order and responded unprofessionally when asked about it, passive-aggressively waiting to serve her after all of the other passengers on the plane.

I’ve worn my MAGA hat every time I’ve flown for the last four years and got thousands of fist bumps. NEVER got any hate. Well, there’s a first time for everything. I just had the flight attendant for @AmericanAir SKIP ME in first class when asking everyone if they wanted a… — Heather Mullins (@TalkMullins) June 16, 2024

“I’ve worn my MAGA hat every time I’ve flown for the last four years and got thousands of fist bumps,” she said in a post on X.

“NEVER got any hate. Well, there’s a first time for everything,” she continued. “I just had the flight attendant for @AmericanAir SKIP ME in first class when asking everyone if they wanted a drink!!”

Many of the other passengers rallied in her support, as did her social-media fans, who made the post viral, garnering more than 5 million views as of Tuesday morning.

Mullins recorded the employee’s badge number and even got contact info for people sitting around her for witness statements.

She attempted to file a complaint with American Airlines during her layover.

An employee directed her to a supervisor, the supervisor claimed it would be a lengthy wait for a customer service manager and then pushed her to fill out an online complaint form.

When I tried submitting a complaint I got the runaround and ultimately told to go to the website. I’ll do that today but I’m not confident anything will get done. pic.twitter.com/MkoRn3LK75 — Heather Mullins (@TalkMullins) June 17, 2024

“It’s sad that just happened in America,” Mullins said in a follow-up post. “But so grateful for all the kind people around me saying how awful it was she did that to me. She’s an anomaly. Most people are not like that.”

After the attention that Mullins’s post received, however, American did respond to the complaint by opening up an investigation.

Mullins, who started her career reporting on libertarian candidate Gary Johnson’s presidential campaign in the 2016 election, also proposed that Trump launch his own airline, perhaps unaware that the former Manhattan real-estate mogul already attempted that particular business venture from 1989 to 1992.

“Trump should buy a fleet of planes and, wrap them all like this, and start his own commercial airline company,” she said. “I would honestly never fly another airline again. Would you fly on a Trump plane?”