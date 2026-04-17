Friday, April 17, 2026

Soros DA Charges ICE Agent While Shielding Attacker of Conservative Journalist

Posted by Luis Cornelio
ICE agent
An ICE officer responds to a scene. / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USAA Soros-funded Minnesota prosecutor announced felony charges Thursday against an ICE agent accused of pointing a firearm at two motorists while on duty. 

The controversial charges, brought by Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty, target ICE agent Gregory Donnel Morgan Jr., a Maryland native, after he purportedly pointed his gun at two individuals while driving near the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building in Hennepin County. 

The case stems from what state patrol officers initially treated as a minor road rage incident, as reported by the Minnesota Star Tribune.

According to Moriarty, Morgan and another agent were driving a black SUV and attempting to maneuver through traffic when another vehicle blocked their path. 

Moriarty alleges Morgan then pulled alongside the vehicle and pointed his firearm. This act, she claimed, amounted to second-degree assault. 

A state trooper, with the aid of a lieutenant, traced the SUV to a Budget rental, located it at the federal building and then interviewed the ICE agents while wearing a body camera. 

Moriarty said Morgan did not admit to pointing a firearm. Instead, the agents said the other vehicle was impeding them and that they identified themselves by shouting “Police!” 

She claimed the two motorists did not hear Morgan shout “Police!” 

“This is the only case that we actually know what the federal officers say,” Moriarty said. “We have their statement. We have video. The difference is that it came to us just like any other case would have.” 

By contrast, the charging decision came as county officials declined to arrest or prosecute some of individuals seen on video getting physical with conservative journalist Savannah Hernandez at an anti-ICE protest. 

A disturbing video taken by Hernandez herself shows a group of protesters heckling her as she attempted to document the demonstration. 

At one point, a man is seen forcefully pushing her, knocking her to the ground. A woman is also seen lunging at her. 

“I found out that Deyanna Ostroushko, the woman who you see assaulting me in the video below, will NOT be charged for assaulting me on Saturday,” Hernandez said via X. “The Hennepin County Sheriffs department stated to me that they feel they do not have sufficient evidence to recommend charges against her.” 

Hernandez said she suffered a concussion and continues to experience headaches following the incident. 

Critics quickly rebuked Moriarty, a left-wing prosecutor, over what they described as a glaring double standard. 

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