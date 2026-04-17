FIFA Rebukes NJ’s Lefty Governor in Transportation Dispute

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Leaders behind the 2026 FIFA World Cup rebuked New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill after she launched what appeared to be a social media campaign complaining that the state would be stuck footing the bill for public transportation tied to the event.

The 2026 World Cup is set to span multiple days, including eight matches at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium in June. Estimates suggest the games could generate over $3 billion in economic impact for the region. However, the state is expected to expand public transportation services, as has been typical for previous World Cup host sites.

The agreement between FIFA and New Jersey was signed under Sherrill’s predecessor, former Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat who left office in January.

“We inherited an agreement where FIFA is providing $0 for transportation to the World Cup,” Sherrill wrote on X, adding that New Jersey is expected to cover roughly $48 million in transportation costs.

“I’m not going to stick New Jersey commuters with that tab for years to come. FIFA should pay for the rides. But if they don’t – I’m not going to let New Jersey get taken for one,” she added.

FIFA pushed back, saying it was “quite surprised” by Sherrill’s remarks, as quoted by several media outlets.

“FIFA worked for years with host cities on transportation and mobility plans, including advocating for millions of dollars in federal funding to support host cities for transportation,” the organization said.

FIFA also pointed to the lack of precedent for such demands, noting that previous major events at MetLife Stadium did not require organizers to cover fan transportation costs.

FIFA have responded to this – and strongly. “We are quite surprised by the NJ Governor’s approach today on fan transportation. The original FIFA World Cup 2026 Host City Agreements signed in 2018 required free transportation for fans to all matches. Recognizing the financial… https://t.co/ZHgGIIxo8n — Adam Crafton (@AdamCrafton_) April 16, 2026

The dispute centers on how to move roughly 40,000 fans expected at MetLife during matches this summer.

The Sherrill administration has reportedly considered charging up to $100 per rider to transport fans from New York City to the stadium, located in East Rutherford, New Jersey, about 10 miles from Manhattan.

The logistics are complicated by the decision to prohibit parking at MetLife Stadium due to public safety concerns, forcing attendees to rely on mass transit, rideshares and chartered buses.