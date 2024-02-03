Soros-Backed Super PAC Spent Big to Keep Va. Senate Blue

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) A super PAC that was founded and funded by a far-left billionaire George Soros spent hundreds of thousands of dollars into tight elections in Virginia ahead of the state’s contentious 2023 state elections.

Newly released Federal Election Commission filings indicated that the Democracy PAC II gave $200,000 to committees supporting Virginia Democrats running in competitive state senate districts and $250,000 to Virginia Future Generations PAC, a political committee that was dedicated to supporting state-level Democrats in July 2023.

The Daily Caller reported that control of the Virginia State Senate was decided by just one seat in 2023.

The FEC filings also showed that a committee supporting Democrat Danica Roem received $50,000 in support from Democracy PAC II in July 2023. In November 2023, Roem won Senate District 30 by four points, becoming the first “transgender” person who was elected to the Virginia State Senate.

Another $50,000 was given to Schuyler VanValkenburg, a Democrat who was running in Senate District 16, which was considered important for determining control of the chamber. VanValkenburg won by defeating the district’s Republican incumbent by 10 points.

Soros’s super PAC gave another $50,000 to a Democrat Russet Perry who ran in the competitive Senate District 31 and eventually won by about six points.

The Virginia State Board of Elections also revealed that Virginia Future Generations PAC gave hundreds of thousands of dollars to the Virginia House Democratic Caucus and other groups that are dedicated to electing Democrats after receiving financial support from Democracy PAC II.

The PAC received $25,000 from Soros himself in November 2023, according to the Virginia State Board of Elections.

Between 2021 and 2022, Soros donated $175 million to Democracy PAC II, the FEC reported. The commission also revealed that Soros was the only individual who donated to the PAC.

Michael Vachon, who works as a spokesperson and adviser for Soros, also works as the treasurer of Democracy PAC II. In addition to that, the PAC also pays Soros Fund Management in exchange for staff services, the FEC filings indicated.