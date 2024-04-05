ESPN Host Slams Sore-Loser Hillary Clinton for ‘Get Over Yourself’ Remark

(Headline USA) ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith blasted failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton this week for telling voters to “get over” themselves and vote for President Joe Biden.

Clinton made the demand during an appearance on Monday’s Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon when asked about voters’ frustration with a Biden-Trump rematch.

She insisted the choice shouldn’t be difficult because one candidate is “one is old, and effective, and compassionate, has a heart and really cares about people. And one is old and has been charged with 91 felonies.”

She added, “Get over yourself. Those are the two choices.”

Asked about Clinton’s comments during an interview with CNN, Smith, a lifelong Democrat, pointed out that Clinton didn’t have much room to offer advice.

“I don’t think it was a very wise statement on her part,” Smith said.

“How did that work out for her in 2016?” he continued. “I think that’s something that we have to recognize: Yeah, she won the popular vote, but at the end of the day, she wasn’t the president of the United States. It was him.”

Smith went on to point out how flawed Clinton’s own campaign strategy was back in 2016, noting she refused to hold events in key swing states, instead choosing to campaign in Democratic strongholds such as California and New York.

“You can bring up a whole bunch of things, but at the end of the day, the last thing you need to do is to do anything that could agitate a potential voter in this particular election,” he said.

The ESPN host noted that although he doesn’t plan to support Trump in November’s election, he believes it’s important to “take into account what the voters are thinking about.”

And “tens of millions of them out there” don’t care about the Democrats’ charges against Trump or his “perceived guilt or innocence,” he added.



Instead, “they’re thinking about their lives” and the policies that improved their lives, he said. “Nobody wants to hear that from Hillary Rodham Clinton at this particular moment in time.”

