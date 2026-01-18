Sunday, January 18, 2026

Somalian Refugee Rep. Ilhan Omar Calls Trump Admin ‘Most Corrupt’

Omar entered the U.S in 1995 after fleeing Somalia, which at the time had descended into chaos following the collapse of Siad Barre’s government...

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Ilhan Omar
Ilhan Omar / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USAEmbattled Rep. Ilhan Omar described the Trump administration on Thursday as seemingly the “most corrupt” government she has ever witnessed, despite escaping a country devastated by civil war and corruption. 

Omar made the remarks during a Capitol Hill press conference with fellow progressive lawmakers in response to the administration’s ongoing immigration operations in Minnesota. 

“I would love more accuracy of information, as they say, they’re the most transparent administration, which is the biggest lie told on American soil, I believe,” Omar said.  

“It is the least transparent. It is the most corrupt,” she added. “It is, the one administration I have seen lied to us even though we have an accurate documentation of their lies, even if we are witnesses to the lies.” 

Omar held the press conference alongside members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus as part of an effort to block funding for Trump-led DHS and ICE operations.  

The democratic-socialist’s comments quickly drew some scrutiny, given her background. Omar entered the U.S in 1995 after fleeing Somalia, which at the time had descended into chaos following the collapse of Siad Barre’s government. 

The Barre regime was run by the Somali Revolutionary Socialist Party and backed by the Soviet Union, leaving the country mired in corruption, according to Heritage Foundation fellow Mike Gonzalez. 

“It wasn’t just socialism that sundered Somalia into violence,” Gonzalez wrote. “Its clan culture was thoughtlessly exploited by colonial rulers and then by Barre. But the unaccountability, the single-party rule and the economic mismanagement that always — always — accompany socialism certainly didn’t help.” 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Chicago Ex-Mayor Lori Lightfoot Sued over $11K in Unpaid Credit Card Debt
Next article
Leftist Hosts Planting Narrative That Vance ‘Worse’ Than Trump Ahead 2028

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com