Somalian Refugee Rep. Ilhan Omar Calls Trump Admin ‘Most Corrupt’

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Embattled Rep. Ilhan Omar described the Trump administration on Thursday as seemingly the “most corrupt” government she has ever witnessed, despite escaping a country devastated by civil war and corruption.

Omar made the remarks during a Capitol Hill press conference with fellow progressive lawmakers in response to the administration’s ongoing immigration operations in Minnesota.

“I would love more accuracy of information, as they say, they’re the most transparent administration, which is the biggest lie told on American soil, I believe,” Omar said.

“It is the least transparent. It is the most corrupt,” she added. “It is, the one administration I have seen lied to us even though we have an accurate documentation of their lies, even if we are witnesses to the lies.”

REP. ILHAN OMAR unleashes on "corrupt" Trump administration: "I would love more accuracy of information, as they say, they're the most transparent administration, which is the biggest lie told on American soil, I believe. It is the least transparent, it is the most corrupt, it… pic.twitter.com/6hd9IsuicN — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 16, 2026

Omar held the press conference alongside members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus as part of an effort to block funding for Trump-led DHS and ICE operations.

The democratic-socialist’s comments quickly drew some scrutiny, given her background. Omar entered the U.S in 1995 after fleeing Somalia, which at the time had descended into chaos following the collapse of Siad Barre’s government.

The Barre regime was run by the Somali Revolutionary Socialist Party and backed by the Soviet Union, leaving the country mired in corruption, according to Heritage Foundation fellow Mike Gonzalez.

“It wasn’t just socialism that sundered Somalia into violence,” Gonzalez wrote. “Its clan culture was thoughtlessly exploited by colonial rulers and then by Barre. But the unaccountability, the single-party rule and the economic mismanagement that always — always — accompany socialism certainly didn’t help.”