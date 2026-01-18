Sunday, January 18, 2026

Leftist Hosts Planting Narrative That Vance ‘Worse’ Than Trump Ahead 2028

Democrats and leftist pundits for years portrayed Trump as the embodiment of evil, often comparing him to authoritarian dictators, including Hitler...

Luis Cornelio
JD Vance
JD Vance / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USALeft-wing media figures appeared to pivot away from their decade-long fixation on President Donald Trump as an “existential threat” and began casting Vice President JD Vance as an even greater threat. 

During a Friday interview, podcast hosts Jennifer Welch and Jim Acosta openly argued that Vance posed a greater threat than Trump, signaling an early attempt to demonize the post-Trump MAGA movement ahead of 2028. 

Acosta labeled Vance “the future of MAGA” and described him as “fascist, authoritarian, white nationalist MAGA.” 

Welch quickly agreed. 

“It’s worse than Trump,” she said, as seen in a clip shared on X by the Media Research Center. 

“He’s worse,” Acosta replied. 

The comments marked a notable shift in left-wing rhetoric. Democrats and leftist pundits for years portrayed Trump as the embodiment of evil, often comparing him to authoritarian dictators, including Hitler. 

Acosta noted that Trump is constrained by term limits, while Vance, who is much younger, has a long political career ahead of him. 

“The curtains are closing,” Acosta said, referring to Trump. “JD Vance doesn’t have to worry about that. This whole crew of guys who are going to try to come in after it, they’re — they’re not worried about that. The American people have to show that movement the door. I’m not talking about — Republican presidents want to come in, and act like Mitt Romney and — and — and folks like that —” 

The rhetoric echoed familiar Democratic tactics. Similar accusations were once leveled against Mitt Romney and John McCain during their presidential campaigns, only to be quietly abandoned when politically convenient. Both McCain and Romney were later embraced by the left during the Trump years, despite the earlier accusations. 

