Teenage Thug Injures 4 in Dallas School Shooting

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Police responded Tuesday to reports of a shooting at a Dallas high school where students were seen leaving the campus and school authorities later reported the campus had been secured.

Authorities did not immediately provide further details on the incident, which drew a large number of police and emergency vehicles to the campus of Wilmer-Hutchins High School in south Dallas.

According to Dallas’s Fox News affiliate, three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and one person is in serious condition.

The shooter was later reportedly identified as Ja’Kerian Rhodes-Ewing. He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and carrying a weapon in a prohibited place, according to Fox 4 in Dallas.

Today's school shooter used a Pink Lady snubnose .38, which is probably why he didn't kill anyone.

I bet he's going to get a lot of shit about that in prison! pic.twitter.com/DJ9gpmt2JR — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) April 16, 2025

Fox 4 added that Rhodes-Ewing allegedly used a Pink Lady snub-nose .38 revolver in his attack.

The Dallas Independent School District later said the campus had been secured but it did not elaborate on what had occurred. The school has roughly 1,000 students.

Aerial television footage taken above the high school showed multiple police vehicles at the complex on Tuesday afternoon.

By mid-afternoon the school district said parents could reunite with students at a nearby stadium. The district also said counselors were available on site.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

