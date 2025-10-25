Saturday, October 25, 2025

Shooting at a Party in North Carolina Kills 2 and Critically Injures Several Others

Posted by Headline USA Editor
First responders work the scene after several people were injured during a shooting involving police officers on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025, in North Codorus, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

(Headline USA) A shooting at a large weekend party in southeastern North Carolina killed two people and critically wounded several others, a sheriff said Saturday.

Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins’ office said in a news release that 13 individuals were shot. He said early Saturday that homicide investigators and others were at the scene of the party in a rural area outside of Maxton, which is about 95 miles (150 kilometers) southwest of Raleigh near the South Carolina border.

“There is no current threat to the community as this appears to have been an isolated incident,” the release said.

More than 150 people fled the location before law enforcement officers arrived, Wilkins’ office said while asking that anyone with information about what happened or who were at the scene to contact sheriff’s investigators.

More information about the shooting, including names of those who died or were injured, was not immediately released Saturday. No arrests had been announced.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

 

