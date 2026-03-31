Sheriff Who Jailed Alleged Charlie Kirk Assassin Abruptly Resigns

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The sheriff who initially jailed alleged Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson has abruptly resigned, according to the Salt Lake Tribune.

Washington County Sheriff Nate Brooksby, a 30-year law enforcement veteran, resigned Friday after the county reportedly received complaints “from individuals who were concerned with operations at the sheriff’s office.”

“The commissioners discussed those with the sheriff, who disagreed with what was being said, but he did decide to go ahead and resign and move on to retirement after 30 years in law enforcement,” Deputy County Attorney Courtney Sinagra told The Tribune.

“After that decision … the complainant asked the matter not be pursued further, and we’re respecting their request.”

Sheriff Brooksby was a pivotal figure in Robinson’s apprehension, which came about 33 hours after Kirk was shot on Sept. 10 at an Utah Valley University speaking event.

Brooksby later said that he got a call from a retired county detective around 8 p.m. on Sept. 11.

Charlie Kirk's alleged killer was arrested by plainclothes officers under an agreement he would be treated "as delicate and soft" as possible, Washington County Sheriff Nate Brooksby says. MORE: https://t.co/rFWyr2JED4 pic.twitter.com/EOt4pwute5 — NewsNation (@NewsNation) September 17, 2025

“I couldn’t fathom what actually came out of his mouth: I know who Charlie Kirk’s shooter is,” the sheriff said, quoting the former officer.

Brooksby said the friend traveled by car to the sheriff’s office with Robinson and Robinson’s parents for a peaceful surrender.

Robinson “was truly fearful of being shot by law enforcement,” Brooksby said in explaining why he agreed to have the alleged assassin transported to the sheriff’s office instead of sending officers to arrest him.

According to local CBS affiliate KUTV in Utah, the footage of Robinson purportedly turning himself in may not exist. KUTV reported in November that it was denied multiple record requests for such footage.

Initially, the news outlet said it asked the Washington County Sheriff’s Office for video showing Robinson entering the facility’s jail or holding area, as well as video of him in the holding room. The sheriff’s office said it didn’t have video of him entering the jail, and that the holding room footage was being withheld on the grounds that there’s an ongoing investigation.

KUTV then submitted a broader request for “surveillance video showing Tyler Robinson walking into Washington County Sheriff’s Office.” Again, the sheriff’s office denied the request, this time saying it doesn’t have footage because it’s no longer available after a 30-day retention period.

Criminal defense attorney Rudy Bautista told KUTV that the sheriff office’s response is troubling. However, there is no indication that the Robinson case has anything to do with Sheriff Brooksby’s resignation.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.