Sheriff Warns Against Antisemitic Memes, Sparking Free Speech Concerns

(José Niño, Headline USA) Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard triggered outrage and bewilderment following a press conference where he seemed to imply a man was detained for sharing an antisemitic meme. His office later acknowledged the arrest was actually on an unrelated felony stalking warrant, according to The Detroit Metro Times.

During a press conference after the March 19 attack at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, an incident his office investigated, Bouchard displayed an internet meme showing him with a Star of David on his forehead and exaggerated Orthodox Jewish features. He called the person who shared it “pond scum” and cautioned that such posts could lead to violence, as the Detroit Metro Times.

He then revealed a detail that exploded across social media. The seven-term Republican announced the man “was arrested today in Wisconsin.”

Wisconsin Sheriff Michael J. Bouchard confirmed that a man was arrested after distributing an offensive internet meme depicting him with a Jewish star on his forehead, calling it antisemitic. The sheriff said the man was “trying to threaten and intimidate” him by posting the… pic.twitter.com/3BtCnw6iCA — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) March 24, 2026

“Some pond scum felt empowered and emboldened enough to put this picture of me up to threaten and intimidate me,” Bouchard declared.

He went on, “If this person is emboldened and empowered enough or feels safe enough to do this for me, what does he do to a kid? What does he do to a Jewish family walking down the street?”

Bouchard indicated the First Amendment does not protect such speech, stating “you can’t” post offensive memes.

“If you think you can do it to somebody in law enforcement, again, what are you going to do in an alley or a street to a Jewish family or a kid walking down the street? Nuh uh, we say ‘no.’ We’re drawing the line.”

The footage circulated rapidly online, accumulating more than 1 million views and generating both outrage and confusion. Observers across the political spectrum interpreted it as a disturbing instance of law enforcement conflating political speech with criminal behavior. Others reacted defiantly, sharing similar memes and challenging authorities to pursue them.

“I live in Oakland County. F*** this guy!” one individual wrote while posting a meme of Bouchard with exaggerated Jewish features. “Come arrest me asshole! I will sue the ever living s*** out of you!”

Another cautioned, “If we lose our First Amendment rights, we lose it all.”

Additional commenters demanded lawsuits and charged Bouchard with violating free speech protections.

Only later did the sheriff’s office reveal what actually occurred. The man in Wisconsin was apprehended on an unrelated felony stalking warrant.

Rather than recognizing the confusion or accepting responsibility for how the message came across, the department attacked the public.

“For people that are whining that someone was arrested for posting a meme; sorry to disappoint,” the sheriff’s office wrote on X. “Not even for threatening, racist, AND anti-semitic comments.”

For people that are whining that someone was arrested for posting a meme; sorry to disappoint. Not even for threatening, racist, AND anti-semitic comments. He had a prior outstanding felony stalking warrant on something completely unrelated, which drew local police attention to… — Oakland County Sheriff’s Office (@oaklandsheriff) March 24, 2026

The sheriff’s office then disabled replies, reinforcing criticism that Bouchard refuses to tolerate disagreement even when he manufactured the controversy himself, as the Detroit Metro Times.

The sheriff’s office investigated the synagogue attack on March 19. Authorities stated Ayman Ghazali, 41, a restaurant worker from Dearborn Heights, drove a vehicle into the building before exchanging gunfire with security and fatally shooting himself. Federal authorities characterized it as a targeted act of violence against the Jewish community.

The Detroit Metro Times reported that an Israeli airstrike killed Ghazali’s two brothers, Kassim and Ibrahim, along with Ibrahim’s two children. Ibrahim’s wife sustained serious injuries and remains hospitalized.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino