Shellenberger: Ireland’s Free-Speech Crackdown Is ‘Test Case’ for Global Thought-Control

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) Red-pilled ex-liberal journalist Michael Shellenberger posted a stark warning to his Substack blog, noting that recent legislation being rammed through in Ireland may be the harbinger of a global conspiracy to undercut free speech.

The so-called the Hate Speech Bill purports to protect Irish citizens from hate crimes; but in reality, Shellenberger argued, it will only serve to curtail free speech and allow the state to punish anyone who speaks out against open borders and diversity—issues that have become particularly contentious for the Irish, as they have throughout other parts of the Western world.

THE CTIL FILES #1 Many people insist that governments aren't involved in censorship, but they are. And now, a whistleblower has come forward with an explosive new trove of documents, rivaling or exceeding the Twitter Files and Facebook Files in scale and importance. pic.twitter.com/tqgSQjPIuT — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) November 28, 2023

As written, it allows authorities to enter the homes of private citizens, search their electronic devices and arrest them for the content they read and post online. Those who refuse may be subject to incarceration for up to a year.

“It sounds like a Black Mirror episode,” Shellenberger said in the video, referencing Netflix’s well-known dystopian series, a sort of high-tech Twilight Zone.

“… But it’s not a Black Mirror episode,” he added. “It’s worse than that. It’s real life.”

Shellenberger speculated that the “intelligence, military, and security agencies around the world” are behind the push for censorship, but especially the American elites who have spent decades “grotesquely abusing their power in a mad bid to take control of the Internet.”

People say the government wasn't involved in censorship, but it was. And now, new documents prove that US military contractors urged & used a wide range of counter-terrorism tactics against civilians, including psyops, debanking, and changing Big Tech's Terms of Service. pic.twitter.com/mrV5dwWdHF — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) December 4, 2023

According to the journalist, two leading Irish attorneys noted that the bill would allow entire swaths of society to be punished.

“One of the key features of the Bill is the provision for offences [sic] by corporate bodies,” the attorneys said.

The same attorneys also claimed that the bill, if it passes as is, constitutes an agreement between large global corporations and the Irish bureaucracy to censor anti-immigration opinions.

“The current iteration of the Bill provides a defence [sic] for the corporate body to show that it took all reasonable steps and exercised due diligence to avoid the commission of the particular offence [sic],” they said.

Corporations will, as a result, be required to set up additional compliance offices so that they can censor the words and thoughts of their employees, customers and stakeholders more generally.

In the words of the attorneys, corporations will “need to have the appropriate processes and procedures in place.”

The bill was almost dead-in-the-water until the recent anti-immigration protests that swept the nation in the wake of yet another act of Muslim terrorism—this time at the hands of an Algerian immigrant who allegedly stabbed a woman and three children outside a Dublin primary school.

Shellenberger urged people to visit the website of his nonprofit organization, Environmental Progress, which is spearheading an effort to fight the Hate Speech Bill as part of a broader fight against what he terms the Censorship Industrial Complex.