Kelsey Grammer Forced to Censor Pro-Trump Talk in ‘Frasier’ Interview

(Molly Bruns, Headline USA) Egregious double-standards are not just for the Justice Department when it comes to all things related to former President Donald Trump and his supporters.

With Susan Sarandon’s anti-Semitism being the exception to the rule, Hollywood actors are routinely applauded for their tactless and offensive Trump-bashing, as well as their shameless virtue-signaling for controversial leftist causes.

However, conservative stars, no matter how successful they become, continue to face the threat of cancellation for so much as a hint of political advocacy.

That appeared to be the case as Frasier star Kelsey Grammer, while promoting the popular ’90s-era sitcom’s recent reboot on Paramount+, became a bit too candid about his well-documented Republican values.

Leftist fans of the hit TV show pitched a fit when the lead actor spoke out in support of Trump during a recent interview—despite the fact that it got edited out.

Responding to a question from BBC reporter Justin Webb, Grammer said he would be “perfectly happy” to support Trump in the upcoming 2024 election, as he also supported him in 2020.

Paramount+ executives cut the interview short after Grammer voiced his approval of America’s 45th president, and that part of Webb and Grammer’s discussion was cut from the interview.

However, Webb later elaborated on the missing information, according to the National Pulse.

“I have to say, actually, Kelsey Grammer himself was perfectly happy to go on talking about it,” Webb said after the fact.

“The Paramount+ PR people, less happy that he talked about it at some length,” he added. “But I should stress that he was perfectly happy to talk about why he supports Donald Trump and still does in the forthcoming election.”

Predictably, the mostly-peaceful, leftist fans of Frasier reacted poorly to the news.

“I have no problem ‘shunning’ anyone that supports a hateful psychopath,” one Twitter user with a profile picture of a masked Mona Lisa said. “Goodbye Kelsey Grammer. You ruined Fraiser.”

I have no problem ‘shunning’ anyone that supports a hateful psychopath. Goodbye #KelseyGrammer

— La Gioconda ☮️ (@LGiaconda) December 6, 2023

“I am thoroughly disappointed by this,” another user said. “In an interview, Kelsey Grammer said he still supports Donald Trump and will back him to be President again in 2024. I had no idea he was a Trump fan.”

— Willie Ross Jr. Knee Deep (@RossKneeDeep) December 5, 2023

“Kelsey Grammer. 4 marriages and multiple affairs… and guess what, he’s a MAGA fan. How unsurprising,” another user said. “Good luck with the new Frasier launch. I’d sooner watch cat turds age.”

— cjmmn (@ChuckCjmmn) December 4, 2023

Grammer previously explained that Trump was a welcome disruption on Capitol Hill, and said he did not “think Washington did us any favors for the last 50, 60 years” during a 2019 PBS interview with far-left British–Iranian correspondent Christiane Amanpour.

“I think they’ve all been sort of the same party, the same bunch of clowns, the same bunch of really unpleasant people, and I don’t think they’ve been helping anybody but themselves,” Grammer added.

More recently, in a Fox News interview, he was able to touch indirectly on his conservative views by mentioning two other outspoken Trump-backing sitcom stars: Roseanne Barr and Tim Allen.

Grammer said that he was inspired by the two, both of whom, like himself, rose to the height of their fame on ’90s sitcoms, to reboot Frasier after seeing them enjoy a second run of success.

Both comedians have also dealt with cancel culture, however. Allen, who voiced Buzz Lightyear in the popular Toy Story franchise, was inexplicably replaced for the film Lightyear, which also drew backlash against the increasingly woke Disney for featuring a homosexual kiss and other inappropriate “groomer” themes.

Barr, after seeing tremendous success with the reboot of her Roseanne, known as The Conners, was booted off her own show for a controversial tweet comparing former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett to a character on the Planet of the Apes.

Headline USA’s Ben Sellers contributed to this report.